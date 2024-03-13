Is Rihanna performing at Glastonbury 2024?
13 March 2024, 11:34 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 13:44
Rumours are swirling that Rihanna might be headlining the legendary pyramid stage at Glastonbury festival this year.
With the line up of Glastonbury 2024 set to be announced shortly, all eyes are on Rihanna, who is now rumoured to headline Sunday's night pyramid stage.
The 36-year-old was recently paid £5 million for an exclusive performance at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party, and now fans are thinking she is heading to Glastonbury festival in June next.
Following her huge comeback Super Bowl headline show in 2023, bookies are now predicting Rihanna to headline the Sunday night at the legendary British festival.
Is Rihanna performing at Glastonbury festival 2024?
As no Glastonbury headliners have been announced yet for 2024, fans can only speculate over who might perform on the pyramid and other stages.
A spokesperson for betideas.com, said: "Rihanna the latest name on everyone’s lips" about a Glastonbury headliner.
Rihanna is now the "7/2 favourite" to headline after reported negotiations with Stevie Wonder broke down.
Rihanna was reportedly set to headline Glastonbury 2023, however pulled out after falling pregnant with her second child, Riot.
Emily Eavis, co-organiser of Glastonbury festival, hinted that one of the headline slots for 2023's festival was set to go to a female headliner, and she told The Guardian they pulled out after "changing her touring plans."
Although there was never any clarification, fans had whittled down the possible headliner to Rihanna, Taylor Swift or Beyoncé due to their touring schedules.
When is the Glastonbury 2024 line-up being announced?
The Glastonbury line up for 2024 is yet to be announced, however with the festival sold out and taking place from 26th - 30th June 2024, it is likely to be seen.
2023 saw the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John headline the iconic Pyramid stage.
Wizkid, Lana Del Rey and Queens of the Stone Age headlined the Other Stage.