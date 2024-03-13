Is Rihanna performing at Glastonbury 2024?

By Anna Suffolk

Rumours are swirling that Rihanna might be headlining the legendary pyramid stage at Glastonbury festival this year.

With the line up of Glastonbury 2024 set to be announced shortly, all eyes are on Rihanna, who is now rumoured to headline Sunday's night pyramid stage.

The 36-year-old was recently paid £5 million for an exclusive performance at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party, and now fans are thinking she is heading to Glastonbury festival in June next.

Following her huge comeback Super Bowl headline show in 2023, bookies are now predicting Rihanna to headline the Sunday night at the legendary British festival.

Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty