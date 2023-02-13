Rihanna makes epic comeback performance at Super Bowl halftime show

13 February 2023, 07:39

Here's what went down during Riri's historic halftime show performance.

RIhanna gave one hell of a comeback performance during last night's Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona!

Following on from music greats who have headlined before, including Beyoncé and Prince, she made her own mark performing a whirlwind of hits during the 13-minute set.

Fans went wild during the performance as Riri performed all her greatest hits on one of the world's biggest stages.

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: Setlist, Merch, Date, Rumours & More

Rihanna was a vision in red.
Rihanna was a vision in red. Picture: Getty

The singer's first solo performance since 2016 saw her lean on more of a chill vibe throughout, and wore an all-red fitted suit.

She opened the show with 'B*tch better have my money', and wowed fans with her focus on silky vocals and a no-frills approach to the comeback.

Riri had multiple dancers behind her, who wore contrasting white outfits as she belted out a mega mix of hits including 'Work' and 'Only Girl (In The World)'.

Rihanna Super Bowl hoodies and merch: where to buy, price and more

Dancers dressed in white surrounded her during her comeback show.
Dancers dressed in white surrounded her during her comeback show. Picture: Getty Images
She even floated during the 13-minute set.
She even floated during the 13-minute set. Picture: Getty Images

The performance's latter half included a wowing rendition of Umbrella, as she sung on a high floating stage.

Rihanna ended her comeback with the classic tune 'Diamonds', and belted out this song with full force as she was seen in front of thousands of mobile phone lights.

She finished the set high on a floating stage to an array of applause from the thousands in the stadium and millions watching from home.

