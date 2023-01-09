Rihanna Super Bowl hoodies and merch: where to buy, price and more

Rihanna Super Bowl hoodies and merch: where to buy, prices and more. Picture: Getty images

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty have dropped an epic line of merchandise in the run-up to her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime performance.

On February 12th in Glendale, Arizona, the world is set to witness Rihanna hit the halftime stage at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII - and we cannot wait.

The singer-turned-businesswoman, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky last year, was announced last year as the headline performer and fans have been eagerly awaiting Rih's return to the mic ever since.

In honour of the upcoming show, Rihanna has dropped a Super Bowl-inspired Savage x Fenty collection, featuring hoodies, t-shirts, varsity jerseys, sweatpants and more, all influenced by the footballing event.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video - Step & Repeat. Picture: Getty

Where can I buy Rihanna Super Bowl merchandise?

Rihanna's Super Bowl-inspired merchandise is available to purchase on the Savage X Fenty website.

There will also be a special three-day Game Day pop-up store held by Savage x Fenty in Los Angeles from 27th January to 29th January, where customers will have the opportunity to purchase items from the limited edition collection and take part in giveaways.

How much does the merchandise cost and what sizes do the pieces come in?

Known for their inclusivity, Savage x Fenty have delivered once again with their new line, with products ranging from XXS to 4X. The items are priced between $25 and $90.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, Rihanna and her creative team are working with a list of 50 possible guests to perform with her.

Sources have claimed that everyone that Rih has collaborated with over the years may possibly appear, including Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell and Calvin Harris. However, a final decision has not been made yet on who may join her, and there is still a chance that she will appear solo too.