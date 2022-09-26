Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more
26 September 2022, 10:27 | Updated: 26 September 2022, 15:13
Rihanna has confirmed that she will be headlining the halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl.
The internet has gone wild after Rihanna announced that she will be headlining the half-time show at the 2023 Super Bowl.
Following in the footsteps of artists like Beyoncé, J-LO, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, Riri will be shutting down the stadium with her songs.
The 34-year-old singer shared the news by posting a picture of her hand holding an American football, which has since nearly racked up six million likes.
Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation is helping to coordinate the show released a statement saying: "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn."
"A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."
Fans have been speculating on the details of this announcement, including a rumoured setlist and any special guests she is likely to perform with.
Here's all we know so far.
What date is the 2023 Super Bowl?
The 2023 will take place on Sunday 12 February at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
It will be the 57th Super Bowl and it will be the first time that Apple Music will be the partner on the Halftime show.
What will the setlist be?
So far, there is no confirmed setlist for Rihanna's performance.
However, that has not stopped speculation as to what songs she will perform as part of the show.
Seeing as she has 20 years of hits under her belt, it will be difficult to choose just a few songs to perform.
Fans have been speculating that the setlist will include hits like 'Umbrella', 'We Found Love', 'Needed Me' and 'Diamonds'.
Rihanna has taken a break from music to launch her successful Fenty Beauty makeup line, and also to raise her son who she welcomed in May with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
Will there be special guests?
So far, no guests have been confirmed to perform with Riri at the Super Bowl.
However, this hasn't stopped fans from guessing who will be joining Rihanna on stage.
Some have said that Britney Spears would be a suitable fit, whereas others have suggested Riri's own boyfriend ASAP Rocky.
How have fans reacted to the news?
Of course, fans have been going wild at the news of Rihanna's performance.
The singer hasn't released any solo material since 2016, so this news also hints at new music from the songstress.
Here's a few of the Navy's reaction to the news:
Who else has performed at the Super Bowl?
The 'Work' singer joins a long list of musical icons who have performed at the Super Bowl half-time show, including Beyoncé, Prince, Lady Gaga and Madonna.
2022's half-time show was led by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
