Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna has confirmed that she will be headlining the halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Following in the footsteps of artists like Beyoncé, J-LO, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, Riri will be shutting down the stadium with her songs.

The 34-year-old singer shared the news by posting a picture of her hand holding an American football, which has since nearly racked up six million likes.

Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation is helping to coordinate the show released a statement saying: "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn."

"A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Fans have been speculating on the details of this announcement, including a rumoured setlist and any special guests she is likely to perform with.

Here's all we know so far.

