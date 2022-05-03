Rihanna makes 'surprise appearance' as pregnant statue at the Met Gala 2022

The Queen of the Met Gala took centre stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the form of a marble statue that honoured her pregnancy

Rihanna shockingly made an appearance at the Met Gala last night but not in the way that you think.

The heavily pregnant singer took to her Instagram to share the special marble statue the Metropolitan Museum of Art and VOGUE magazine made as a sweet tribute to her and her baby bump.

Reacting to the honorary moment, the 34-year-old captioned the video:

"Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!".

The marble figure, which is a nod to her most recent VOGUE cover, shows Riri posing with her baby bump.

Rihanna's 2022 Met Gala statue at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Picture: Instagram

Dubbed by fans as 'The Queen of the Met Gala', users reacted to the statue with one fan writing "Wasn't even in attendance & still made an impact! This is so cool", whilst another one commented "Ugh Rihanna is serving even in marble. She's really mother".

Rihanna arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Picture: Getty

The 'Work' singer couldn't attend this year's Met Gala as she is currently in her third trimester, with many believing she is only weeks away from giving birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby together back in January, after the two were seen posing for a photoshoot that saw her wearing a bright pink puffer coat whilst draped in jewels.

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Last week, A$AP Rocky was accused of cheating on Rihanna again after British mother Jilly O'Donnell alleged that the rapper slid into her Insta DMs, offering to fly to the Ukraine to meet up with her.

O'Donnell also claimed that he was sending flirty text messages that ranged back from December 2021.