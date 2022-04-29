Rihanna and A$AP Rocky host iconic rave-themed baby shower for first child

The singer and her rapper beau hosted an unconventional 'rave shower' to celebrate their unborn first child! Here's what we know about the couple's baby shower...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby shower was certainly due to be iconic, and it was! The superstar couple hosted a special celebration for their first child.

The rave-themed baby shower came just two days after Rocky was arrested while arriving at LAX. However, the pair did not let the arrest ruin their celebration for their unborn little one.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are spotted at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty

According to HipHollywood, the rave-themed bash was held on Friday night (Apr 22) at a studio in Hollywood.

Guests in attendance were not allowed to film or take photographs, however some photos emerged online of T-shirts they were gifted at the “over-the-top soiree".

Attendees were asked to wear bright neon-coloured outfits to match the T-Shirts they were gifted.

Guests who attended Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'rave shower' received these special T-Shirts. Picture: Twitter

The celebration was a family affair as some of Rihanna’s loved ones flew in from her hometown of Barbados for the special event.

Partygoers went home with gifts including T-shirts with throwback photos of RiRi and Rocky as kids that read, “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

In an interview with Vogue, Rihanna shared her dream unconventional baby shower. “No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” she said.

The 'Work' singer added: “Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

Partygoers were gifted T-Shirts at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'rave shower' which read: “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”. Picture: Twitter

The baby shower was reportedly postponed following Rocky’s arrest on Wednesday (Apr 20) in connection to a 2021 shooting.

The 'Fashion Kills' rapper and his beau Rihanna had arrived from Barbados when he was arrested at a private terminal at the airport.

Rocky was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and released on $550,000 bail. The alleged victim claimed Rocky fired multiple shots during an argument in Hollywood on Nov. 6, last year.

The victim allegedly received medical treatment for a minor injury after one of the bullets grazed him in his left hand.

Police searched Rocky’s Los Angeles house and reportedly discovered multiple guns.

Rihanna revealed she was expecting her first child with Rocky on January 31st, 2022. Picture: Getty

In other A$AP Rocky related news, the rapper allegedly has been secretly messaging British mother-of-three, Jilly O'Donnell, behind Rihanna's back.

The British mother, 45, told The Sun that she and Rocky had been secretly messaging each other from December 2021 until last month.