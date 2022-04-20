A$AP Rocky reportedly arrested in Los Angeles in connection with shooting

The rapper was detained at the airport and is currently under investigation

A$AP Rocky was alleged arrested at LAX airport this morning (April 20th) after he flew back from Barbados, where we took a vacation with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – was met at the terminal by police and taken away in handcuffs immediately, with the assistance from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

A$AP Rocky attends 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome"at Battery Park on June 13, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ and NBC News, Rocky arrived back in Los Angeles on a private plane before being detrained in connection to a shooting that took place on November 6 near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave at around 10:20pm.

Rocky's attorney Alan Jackson confirmed that the rapper had been arrested and is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Departments.

A$AP Rocky attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event Party on March 28, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The victim of the shooting reportedly survived the incident, later informing police that Rocky approached him on the street with a revolver while strolling with two other men.

According to the investigation, the victim said Rocky shot him three to four times, to which one of the bullets grazed the victims left hand.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The 33-year-old rapper is expecting his first child with Rihanna after the two announced their in a photoshoot that saw them walking in New York City, whilst she showed off her pregnant belly wearing a open pink coat in images obtained by MailOnline.

She later confirmed she was expecting her first child on Instagram, where she posted a photo of her bum with the comment "how the gang pulled up to black history month."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since they were seen filming a music video in NYC in July 2021. They revealed their love after walking the red carpet together at the MET Gala.