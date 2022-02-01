When is Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's baby due?
1 February 2022, 11:18
Here’s everything you need to know about the Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's due date & more!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together and the world cannot wait to see their little bundle of joy!
Following the release of the two walking in New York City showing off her pregnant belly wearing a open pink coat that was covered with in new photos obtained by MailOnline, fans everywhere have been speculating when the beauty mogul will be giving birth.
Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky
Here's everything we know so far about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby! 👶🏽
How far along is Rihanna?
Whilst we're unsure just how weeks she is exactly, it has been speculated that she is around 3/4 months.
This could mean that the 'Work' singer got pregnant around the late August/September.
When is Rihanna's baby due?
Rihanna is yet to confirm when the due date is but based off of the images of her baby bump, it looks like the Savage X Fenty star could be giving birth around summertime.
What gender is the baby?
Unfortunately, this gender of the baby has not been announced yet, however, Rihanna stans online believe that the star may have dropped a major hint behind the gender.
Fans believe her choice of clothing in the baby bump reveal was a major indication to the sex of the baby.
"Why do I feel like the pink Coat indicates that she's having a mini her, just tell us you're having a girl Riri #Rihanna #asaprocky" one fan tweeted.
Another wrote: "My favorite girl #Rihanna pregnant, looking so beautiful & glowing. I feel like she's giving us a hint with all that pink, it's going to be a girl?".
Who will be the godparents?
This is yet to be announced or confirmed, however, fans have already started listing who could possibly be godparents to Rihanna's baby.
Many have already named Beyonce, Blue Ivy and even Nicki Minaj, who back in September posted a lovely picture of herself, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, husband Kenneth Petty and baby Papa Bear.