When is Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's baby due?

1 February 2022, 11:18

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's due date & more!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together and the world cannot wait to see their little bundle of joy!

Following the release of the two walking in New York City showing off her pregnant belly wearing a open pink coat that was covered with in new photos obtained by MailOnline, fans everywhere have been speculating when the beauty mogul will be giving birth.

Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Here's everything we know so far about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby! 👶🏽

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted In New York City - January 28, 2022
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted In New York City - January 28, 2022. Picture: Getty

  1. How far along is Rihanna?

    Rihanna Surprises Her Fans At The Opening Of The FENTY Pop Up Store
    Rihanna Surprises Her Fans At The Opening Of The FENTY Pop Up Store. Picture: Getty

    Whilst we're unsure just how weeks she is exactly, it has been speculated that she is around 3/4 months.

    This could mean that the 'Work' singer got pregnant around the late August/September.

  2. When is Rihanna's baby due?

    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019
    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the Louis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2019. Picture: Getty

    Rihanna is yet to confirm when the due date is but based off of the images of her baby bump, it looks like the Savage X Fenty star could be giving birth around summertime.

  3. What gender is the baby?

    Unfortunately, this gender of the baby has not been announced yet, however, Rihanna stans online believe that the star may have dropped a major hint behind the gender.

    Fans believe her choice of clothing in the baby bump reveal was a major indication to the sex of the baby.

    "Why do I feel like the pink Coat indicates that she's having a mini her, just tell us you're having a girl Riri #Rihanna #asaprocky" one fan tweeted.

    Another wrote: "My favorite girl #Rihanna pregnant, looking so beautiful & glowing. I feel like she's giving us a hint with all that pink, it's going to be a girl?".

    A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrive at the Fashion Awards 2019
    A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrive at the Fashion Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

  4. Who will be the godparents?

    This is yet to be announced or confirmed, however, fans have already started listing who could possibly be godparents to Rihanna's baby.

    Many have already named Beyonce, Blue Ivy and even Nicki Minaj, who back in September posted a lovely picture of herself, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, husband Kenneth Petty and baby Papa Bear.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

Drake roasted by fans after Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement

Drake roasted amid Rihanna & A$AP Rocky pregnancy reveal

Drake

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed
Is Rihanna having a boy or a girl? Fans spark theories over baby's gender

Is Rihanna having a boy or a girl? Fans spark theories over baby's gender
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's full dating timeline

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline
Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

More News

Nick Cannon has seven children

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more
Julia Fox and Pete Davidson's bizarre joint photoshoot unearthed

Julia Fox and Pete Davidson's bizarre joint photoshoot unearthed
Janet Jackson asks fans not to troll Justin Timberlake in new documentary

Janet Jackson asks fans not to troll Justin Timberlake in new documentary
A$AP Rocky dating history: from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna

A$AP Rocky dating history: from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna

Rihanna dating history: From Drake to A$AP Rocky

Rihanna dating history: from Drake to A$AP Rocky