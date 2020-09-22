Blue Ivy hilariously roasts Beyoncé over her corny Snoop Dogg joke

Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles were left pretty embarrassed by Beyoncé's corny joke.

Her mother may be the Beyoncé, but Blue Ivy isn't about to hand out the special treatment when it come to telling Queen Bey her jokes are lame.

The 'Halo' singer's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, organised a special Celebrity Corny Jokes segment for the virtual Where Art Can Occur celebration this weekend, and enlisted the help of her famous daughter.

Beyoncé was roasted by her daughter Blue Ivy over her corny Snoop Dogg joke. Picture: Getty

However, it appeared Bey's joke didn't go down too well with Miss Blue and Tina. Going make-up free and wearing some casual sweats, Beyonce asked: "Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?"

Enter, Blue Ivy. The eight-year-old daughter of Bey and Jay-Z swiftly leapt into shot and put her hand over her mom's mouth. "No, no, that voice," begged Blue, "No. Mom, the voice, no. NO! NO!"

Beyoncé then finished the joke, saying, "Fo' drizzle... my nizzle." And Blue Ivy wasn't the only person left unimpressed by the Grammy winner's efforts.

Tina Knowles, introduced as Tina The Savage, urged her daughter to put a bit more effort into her performance, asking her to put some make-up on and adjust her lighting.

"Hi, Bey. I really appreciate you doing this joke because I know how busy you are, but can't you like... will you just put on some makeup and get in some good light and stuff? Cause you... it's the gala, girl," said Tina.

Following her mother's orders, Bey reshot the segment in brighter lighting and glammed herself up for the occasion, telling the same corny Snoop Dogg joke - sans Blue.