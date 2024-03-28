What time does Beyoncé's new album 'COWBOY CARTER' come out?

28 March 2024, 10:45 | Updated: 28 March 2024, 15:30

When does Beyoncé's album 'COWBOY CARTER' come out?
When does Beyoncé's album 'COWBOY CARTER' come out? Picture: Getty Images / Parkwood

By Anna Suffolk

Here's exactly when Beyoncé's new album 'COWBOY CARTER' is released in the US and the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyhive, assemble! It is almost time that Beyoncé will release her hugely-anticipated Renaissance Part II project - a country album titled COWBOY CARTER.

The singer has already dropped TEXAS HOLD 'EM, MY HOUSE and 16 Carriages from the album, the first of which became a chart topper worldwide.

So, when exactly does COWBOY CARTER come out in my territory and what time does it drop? Here's everything you need to know.

Bey revealed a second cover for COWBOY CARTER
Bey the cover for COWBOY CARTER. Picture: Parkwood

What time does Beyoncé release COWBOY CARTER in the UK?

In the UK and for GMT time zones, Beyoncé will drop COWBOY CARTER on Friday 29 March across all streaming platforms.

It will drop at Midnight GMT and Midnight wherever you are, which means a late night!

The album features a cover of Dolly Parton's Jolene, which the singer dropped a few hints about before the tracklist was confirmed.

What time does Beyoncé release COWBOY CARTER worldwide?

Beyoncé will release COWBOY CARTER at midnight in the US (12AM EST).

It is already out in certain territories, including Australia.

Not long to wait Beyhive, and we can't wait to see your reactions!

Beyonce is said to be taking a country genre route for her latest project.
Beyonce is said to be taking a country genre route for her latest project. Picture: Getty

