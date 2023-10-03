Beyonce Kids: How Many Kids Does She Have? What Are Their Names & Ages?

3 October 2023, 12:48 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 15:33

Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

How many kids does Beyonce have? How old are her twins? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queen B, aka Beyonce, is a superstar singer who is currently touring her 2022 album 'Renaissance' across the world whilst being mother to three young children.

The 'Cuff It' singer famously revealed she was pregnant with her first child during the 2011 VMAs as she sung a medley of her hits with husband Jay-Z.

Here's everything you need to know about Beyoncé's three children - including their names, ages and their cutest family moments together.

Beyoncé and oldest daughter Blue Ivy.
Beyoncé and oldest daughter Blue Ivy. Picture: Getty

  1. How Many Children Does Beyonce Have?

    Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z have three children - two daughters and a son.

    • Blue Ivy Carter
    • Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

    Blue, Rumi and Sir tend to stay out of the spotlight, however oldest child Blue has joined mother Beyoncé on stage during her most recent tour on multiple occasions!

    Beyoncé seen recently with daughter Rumi (middle).
    Beyoncé seen recently with daughter Rumi (middle). Picture: Instagram

  2. What are Beyonce & Jay-Z's children's names?

    Beyonce's three children are called Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, but less is known about the meaning behind the names.

    'Blue' is perhaps a reference to Jay-Z's 'Blueprint' albums, and Ivy is possibly a riff of the number four (IV is the number four in roman numerals).

    Jay-Z revealed the meaning of Rumi, and said that their favourite poet is called Rumi (Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi).

    Meanwhile, Jay-Z said that "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

  3. How old are Beyonce's kids? What are their Birthdays?

    Beyonce and Jay-Z's children are currently 11 and six-years-old.

    • Blue Ivy Carter, Born January 7, 2012
    • Rumi Carter, Born June 13, 2017
    • Sir Carter, Born June 13, 2017
    Bey and Blue.
    Bey and Blue. Picture: Instagram

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown '11:11' Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Chris Brown '11:11' Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Chris Brown

Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

Who Killed Tupac? All The Latest Updates & Theories

Who Killed Tupac? All The Latest Updates

What is Tyson Fury's New Baby Name?

What is Tyson Fury's New Baby Name?

Trending

Black History Month on Capital XTRA 2023: Everything you need to know

Black History Month on Capital XTRA 2023: Everything you need to know

Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie are taking on the ultimate cycle challenge for Global's Make Some Noise!

Capital XTRA Breakfast: Riding out for Make Some Noise - All the details and how toCapital XTRA Breakfast: Riding out for Make Some Noise - All the details and how to support
Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up or are They Still Together?

Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up?

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024? Rumours, Tickets, Dates & More

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024?

Where to watch The Kardashians and When do New Episodes Come Out?

Where To Watch The Kardashians and When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100