Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows
11 May 2023, 11:12
Seems like that the Renaissance World Tour is a celeb hot-spot!
Beyoncé has embarked on her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour, and is currently wowing audiences night after night in Europe and North America.
Not only is the superstar performing to thousands of fans every might, among them are some very famous faces!
It seems clear that everyone wants to catch a glimpse of Bey during her set, and here's a rundown of all the A-listers spotted at the Renaissance World Tour so far.
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter
Perhaps this doesn't come as a surprise as Bey's husband and daughter have been spotted at her shows!
Jay-Z and 11-year-old Blue Ivy were spotted at opening night in Stockholm, Sweden enjoying Bey's dazzling Renaissance World Tour.
🪩 | Blue Ivy and JAY-Z at the Friends Arena pic.twitter.com/LGVBle8XX0— Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 10, 2023
Zara Larsson
Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson was spotted attending the opening night of Renaissance World Tour!
The singer is from Stockholm, so it was fitting she went to the first show of the tour.
She documented her experience on her Instagram, with pictures of Queen Bey performing her 40-song setlist.
