Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyoncé unveils Renaissance vinyl art

Seems like that the Renaissance World Tour is a celeb hot-spot!

Beyoncé has embarked on her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour, and is currently wowing audiences night after night in Europe and North America.

Not only is the superstar performing to thousands of fans every might, among them are some very famous faces!

It seems clear that everyone wants to catch a glimpse of Bey during her set, and here's a rundown of all the A-listers spotted at the Renaissance World Tour so far.

Beyoncé is touring across the world in 2023. . Picture: Getty Images

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter Perhaps this doesn't come as a surprise as Bey's husband and daughter have been spotted at her shows! Jay-Z and 11-year-old Blue Ivy were spotted at opening night in Stockholm, Sweden enjoying Bey's dazzling Renaissance World Tour. 🪩 | Blue Ivy and JAY-Z at the Friends Arena pic.twitter.com/LGVBle8XX0 — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 10, 2023 Zara Larsson Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson was spotted attending the opening night of Renaissance World Tour! The singer is from Stockholm, so it was fitting she went to the first show of the tour. She documented her experience on her Instagram, with pictures of Queen Bey performing her 40-song setlist. Zara was a mood when she found out Beyoncé opened with 'Dangerously in Love'. Picture: Instagram

Read More Renaissance Tour News Here: