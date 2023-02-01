Beyonce Renaissance World Tour memes: the funniest fan reactions
1 February 2023, 15:44 | Updated: 1 February 2023, 15:53
It's finally happened - Beyoncé has announced her Renaissance tour, and fans are excited to say the least.
Deep Breaths everyone. Beyoncé has announced her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour today (1 February), with dates all across the world.
Fans have been excited to say the least at the news that Queen Bey is taking to the stage for the first time since 2018's On The Run II tour with husband Jay-Z.
So, to celebrate the joyous announcement of Bey's Renaissance World Tour, here's the best reactions to the announcement.
This fan woke up to the news of the Renaissance tour
Just woke up and the first thing I see is Beyoncé tour announcement pic.twitter.com/NNg7GJmPpX— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 1, 2023
Remember what you said in Break My Soul Bey...
Beyoncé better price those tickets like someone who told people to quit their jobs last July 😭😭😭— A - A Political Hater (@Deenike) February 1, 2023
Trying to get tickets will be a STRUGGLE
Fans are still not letting go of the anticipated Renaissance visuals...
So Beyonce announced the tour dates but we still don’t have any visuals. I’m so tired of her. pic.twitter.com/NmP7FrZSU2— Kal 🐝 (@kal_mont) February 1, 2023
This old video of Beyoncé trying to pronounce 'Tottenham' has resurfaced and we can't cope.
Beyoncé’s London shows for the Renaissance World Tour are at Tottenham Hotspur stadium…— Blessing | Marketing Babe 👩🏾💻 (@_BlessingMarie) February 1, 2023
and all I can think of is this video of her trying to pronounce “Tottenham” 🤣❤️#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/1tV4btVWn8
Here are the full dates for the Renaissance world tour for Europe in 2023:
- May 10: Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena
- May 14: Brussels, BE - Baudoin Stadium
- May 17: Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
- May 20: Edinburgh, UK - Murrayfield
- May 23: Sunderland, UK - Stadium Of Light
- May 26: Paris, FR - Stade De France
- May 29: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- May 30: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 2: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 6: Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium
- June 11: Marseille, FR - Orange Vélodrome
- June 15: Cologne, DE - Rheinenergiestadion
- June 17: Amsterdam, NL - JC Arena
- June 18: Amsterdam, NL - JC Arena
- June 21: Hamburg, DE - Volksparkstadion
- June 24: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
- June 27: Warsaw, PL - PGE Nardowy
All we can say to this is ... good luck getting tickets!