Beyonce Renaissance World Tour memes: the funniest fan reactions

It's finally happened - Beyoncé has announced her Renaissance tour, and fans are excited to say the least.

Deep Breaths everyone. Beyoncé has announced her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour today (1 February), with dates all across the world.

Fans have been excited to say the least at the news that Queen Bey is taking to the stage for the first time since 2018's On The Run II tour with husband Jay-Z.

So, to celebrate the joyous announcement of Bey's Renaissance World Tour, here's the best reactions to the announcement.

Beyoncé is touring across the world in 2023. . Picture: Getty

This fan woke up to the news of the Renaissance tour Just woke up and the first thing I see is Beyoncé tour announcement pic.twitter.com/NNg7GJmPpX — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 1, 2023 Remember what you said in Break My Soul Bey... Beyoncé better price those tickets like someone who told people to quit their jobs last July 😭😭😭 — A - A Political Hater (@Deenike) February 1, 2023 Trying to get tickets will be a STRUGGLE It's going to be hell. Picture: Twitter Fans are still not letting go of the anticipated Renaissance visuals... So Beyonce announced the tour dates but we still don’t have any visuals. I’m so tired of her. pic.twitter.com/NmP7FrZSU2 — Kal 🐝 (@kal_mont) February 1, 2023 This old video of Beyoncé trying to pronounce 'Tottenham' has resurfaced and we can't cope. Beyoncé’s London shows for the Renaissance World Tour are at Tottenham Hotspur stadium…



and all I can think of is this video of her trying to pronounce “Tottenham” 🤣❤️#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/1tV4btVWn8 — Blessing | Marketing Babe 👩🏾‍💻 (@_BlessingMarie) February 1, 2023

Here are the full dates for the Renaissance world tour for Europe in 2023:

May 10: Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 14: Brussels, BE - Baudoin Stadium

May 17: Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

May 20: Edinburgh, UK - Murrayfield

May 23: Sunderland, UK - Stadium Of Light

May 26: Paris, FR - Stade De France

May 29: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 2: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 6: Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium

June 11: Marseille, FR - Orange Vélodrome

June 15: Cologne, DE - Rheinenergiestadion

June 17: Amsterdam, NL - JC Arena

June 18: Amsterdam, NL - JC Arena

June 21: Hamburg, DE - Volksparkstadion

June 24: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

June 27: Warsaw, PL - PGE Nardowy

All we can say to this is ... good luck getting tickets!