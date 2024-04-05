Inside Beyonce’s Jolene lyrics vs the original: What’s the difference between the songs?

By Anna Suffolk

What is the difference between Beyoncé's 'Jolene' lyrics and Dolly Parton's original version? Here's everything you need to know.

Beyoncé's long-awaited part ii of Renaissance - a country album aptly named 'COWBOY CARTER' has been with us for around a week now, and all talk has turned to the singers interpolation of Dolly Parton's classic track 'Jolene'.

Stylised in all uppercase, Bey's version of Jolene does not stay completely faithful to the original and features some new lyrics and musical choices.

So, what are the lyrics to Beyoncé's version of Jolene and what are the changes between hers and Dolly Parton's original? Here's everything you need to know.

What are the lyrics to Beyonce's Jolene?

Here are the full lyrics to Beyoncé’s Jolene, from her new album COWBOY CARTER:

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin' you, don't come for my man (Jolene)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Don't take the chance because you think you can

You're beautiful, beyond compare

Takes more than beauty and seductive stares

To come between a family and a happy man

Jolene, I'm a woman too

The games you play are nothing new

So you don't want no heat with me, Jolene

We've been deep in love for twenty years

I raised that man, I raised his kids

I know my man better than he knows himself (Yeah, what?)

I can easily understand

Why you're attracted to my man

But you don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (You heard me)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man

Jolene, I know I'm a queen, Jolene

I'm still a Creole banjee b*tch from Louisianne (Don't try me)

There's a thousand girls in every room

That act as desperate as you do

You a bird, go on and sing your tune, Jolene (What?)

I had to have this talk with you

'Cause I hate to have to act the fool

Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene

Me and my man crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds

I sleep good, happy

'Cause you can't dig up our planted seeds

I know my man's gon' stand by me, breathin' in my gentle breeze (Ah)

I crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds

Good and happy

'Cause you can't dig up them planted seeds

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'ma stand by her, she will stand by me, Jolene

I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me

(I'ma stand by her, she gon' stand by me)

I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me, Jolene

What are the differences between Beyonce's Jolene and Dolly Parton's Jolene?

Bey has released a hotted-up version of Dolly Parton's original 1974 version, and instead of 'begging' Jolene not to steal her man, Beyonce issues a warning to not 'come for my man'.

The second verse of Beyoncé's Jolene is almost unrecognisable from Parton's version. Bey lists the reasons why she is better for the man than the other woman, and finishes the verse with a warning.

"You don’t want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else" she sings.