Where can I watch Beyonce’s Renaissance tour?

By Anna Suffolk

How can I watch Beyoncé's Renaissance tour? When will it go onto streaming services? Here's what you need to know.

Beyoncé has released the hotly-anticipated Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé across the world following her smash tour for her Grammy-award winning album earlier this year.

Fans have flocked to cinemas to watch the release of the tour film, eager to catch a glimpse of the Renaissance.

The rollout of the release has meant that Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is currently only available to watch in cinemas, but this does not mean it won't be coming to streaming soon!

Beyoncé has released her tour film to rave reviews. . Picture: Getty