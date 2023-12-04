Where can I watch Beyonce’s Renaissance tour?
4 December 2023, 14:07
How can I watch Beyoncé's Renaissance tour? When will it go onto streaming services? Here's what you need to know.
Listen to this article
Beyoncé has released the hotly-anticipated Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé across the world following her smash tour for her Grammy-award winning album earlier this year.
Fans have flocked to cinemas to watch the release of the tour film, eager to catch a glimpse of the Renaissance.
The rollout of the release has meant that Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is currently only available to watch in cinemas, but this does not mean it won't be coming to streaming soon!
Where can I watch Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé?
You can catch Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour film exclusively in cinemas worldwide, and you can check your local screenings via Bey's film website.
Plans for the film to be released on streaming services are yet to be announced, however this does not mean it won't happen.
Bey's 2019 documentary Homecoming can be watched on Netflix, with her Lemonade film being available on Tidal.
However, Beyoncé may follow in the footsteps of fellow superstar Taylor Swift, who also released her 'Eras Tour' film in a similar deal with AMC Theatres.
Taylor has announced that fans can watch her film at home, but will have to purchase it to either rent or buy.
Swift's film will be released at home exactly two months after the theatrical release, meaning that Beyoncé may do the same, meaning a late January home release seems likely.