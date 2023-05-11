Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: All the outfits from her shows

11 May 2023, 10:41

Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018

Here's all the jaw-dropping looks Beyoncé wears on the Renaissance World Tour.

Every single time that Queen Bey graces the stage, we are enthralled by her stunning outfits and her performances for the Renaissance World Tour.

From her incredible setlist to the dance-inspired stage design, we are mesmerised by quite literally every aspect of Beyonce's show-stopping performance.

She has been styled by the legendary Shinona Turini, who has curated the most dazzling wardrobe full of jaw-dropping looks.

One part of the tour is the sheer amount of costume changes that Bey does - a whopping 9 in total!

Beyoncé expected to earn BILLIONS from Renaissance World Tour

  1. Alexander McQueen Bodysuit

    Bey started her tour as a vision in a black metallic bodysuit designed by Alexander McQueen from their 2023 collection.

    The brand posted on their Instagram about the look and described the dazzling look as a "silver bugle bead and crystal anatomical embroidery."

    10 10 10's all across the board from us!

    Beyoncé looked ethereal in this McQueen bodysuit.
    Beyoncé looked ethereal in this McQueen bodysuit. Picture: Getty Images

  2. Custom David Koma

    Beyoncé wowed us with this colourful David Koma look - featuring thigh-high boots with an iridescent shine.

    It is straight from the Spring 2023 runway, with the singer accessorising the look with circular earrings.

    Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm
    Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm. Picture: Getty

  3. Custom Loewe Bodysuit

    Bey - this is a slay!

    The singer wore a dazzling Loewe bodysuit, inspired bu the iconic glove-print dress from the Fall 2022 rtw collection.

    She teamed the look with matching black gloves as she sung a whopping 40(!) songs throughout the evening.

    We are obsessed with this Loewe look from the Renaissance tour.
    We are obsessed with this Loewe look from the Renaissance tour. Picture: Getty

  4. Custom Courréges

    Beyoncé went full futuristic fantasy with this Nicolas Di Felice look.
    Beyoncé went full futuristic fantasy with this Nicolas Di Felice look. Picture: Getty

  5. Custom Mugler #1

    Beyonce went full robotic couture in this custom Mugler costume.

    It was inspired by the robot suit from their Fall 1995 collection - deemed extremely influential in the world of fashion design.

  6. Custom Mugler #2

    Bee realness for Queen Bey!

    Beyonce performed 'America Has A Problem' in this custom Mugler getup.

  7. Custom Coperni

    Beyoncé levitated from the stage in this Coperni silver look.

    She matched the iridescent and sparkling horse, and teamed the look with matching gloves and looked every inch the spectacle in the gleaming bodysuit.

    One word - WOW!
    One word - WOW! Picture: Getty Images

  8. Custom Balmain

    Beyonce then took us into a pearl fantasy with this custom Balmain getup, which was inspired by Balmain Fall 2023.

    She paired the bodysuit with a hat and sunglasses on opening night.

  9. Custom Loewe

    Bey wore her second custom Loewe look in the form of a metallic breastplate with sparkling wide leg trousers.

    She performed 'Run The World (Girls)' in this look, accompanied by her iconic shrugging dance moves.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Beyonce News

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every single song performed by Beyonce

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every single song performed by Beyoncé

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues & more

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023: tickets, openers, dates, venues, setlist & more

Beyoncé expected to earn BILLIONS from Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé expected to earn BILLIONS from Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé slammed over Chlöe Bailey's low album sales

Beyoncé slammed over Chlöe Bailey's low album sales

More News

When is Tory Lanez' sentencing date?

When is Tory Lanez' sentencing date?

Kim Kardashian slammed for supporting love rat Tristan Thompson at basketball game

Kim Kardashian slammed for supporting love rat Tristan Thompson at basketball game

Summer Love Island 2023's first contestant 'revealed'

Summer Love Island 2023's first contestant 'revealed'

Chris Brown breaks silence after 'bust up' accusations with Usher

Chris Brown breaks silence following 'bust up' accusations with Usher

Chris Brown

Doja Cat fans convinced she's 'joined the illuminati' over HUGE back tattoo

Doja Cat fans convinced she's 'joined the illuminati' over HUGE back tattoo