Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: All the outfits from her shows
11 May 2023, 10:41
Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018
Here's all the jaw-dropping looks Beyoncé wears on the Renaissance World Tour.
Every single time that Queen Bey graces the stage, we are enthralled by her stunning outfits and her performances for the Renaissance World Tour.
From her incredible setlist to the dance-inspired stage design, we are mesmerised by quite literally every aspect of Beyonce's show-stopping performance.
She has been styled by the legendary Shinona Turini, who has curated the most dazzling wardrobe full of jaw-dropping looks.
One part of the tour is the sheer amount of costume changes that Bey does - a whopping 9 in total!
Alexander McQueen Bodysuit
Bey started her tour as a vision in a black metallic bodysuit designed by Alexander McQueen from their 2023 collection.
The brand posted on their Instagram about the look and described the dazzling look as a "silver bugle bead and crystal anatomical embroidery."
10 10 10's all across the board from us!
Custom David Koma
Beyoncé wowed us with this colourful David Koma look - featuring thigh-high boots with an iridescent shine.
It is straight from the Spring 2023 runway, with the singer accessorising the look with circular earrings.
Custom Loewe Bodysuit
Bey - this is a slay!
The singer wore a dazzling Loewe bodysuit, inspired bu the iconic glove-print dress from the Fall 2022 rtw collection.
She teamed the look with matching black gloves as she sung a whopping 40(!) songs throughout the evening.
Custom Courréges
Custom Mugler #1
Beyonce went full robotic couture in this custom Mugler costume.
It was inspired by the robot suit from their Fall 1995 collection - deemed extremely influential in the world of fashion design.
custom mugler by casey cadwallader, referencing one of manfred’s most iconic creations of all time, the ‘robot suit’ from thierry mugler fall 1995 pic.twitter.com/DhI6kxTYYu— ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023
Custom Mugler #2
Bee realness for Queen Bey!
Beyonce performed 'America Has A Problem' in this custom Mugler getup.
second custom mugler by casey cadwallader, referencing another one of manfred’s collections, thierry mugler spring 1997 ‘les insectes’ haute couture pic.twitter.com/BVJs5bdVTB— ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023
Custom Coperni
Beyoncé levitated from the stage in this Coperni silver look.
She matched the iridescent and sparkling horse, and teamed the look with matching gloves and looked every inch the spectacle in the gleaming bodysuit.
Custom Balmain
Beyonce then took us into a pearl fantasy with this custom Balmain getup, which was inspired by Balmain Fall 2023.
She paired the bodysuit with a hat and sunglasses on opening night.
custom balmain designed by olivier rousteing inspired by the pearl detailed look #43 from balmain fall 2023 rtw pic.twitter.com/yUstL0R6II— ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023
Custom Loewe
Bey wore her second custom Loewe look in the form of a metallic breastplate with sparkling wide leg trousers.
She performed 'Run The World (Girls)' in this look, accompanied by her iconic shrugging dance moves.
