Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: All the outfits from her shows

Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018

Here's all the jaw-dropping looks Beyoncé wears on the Renaissance World Tour.

Every single time that Queen Bey graces the stage, we are enthralled by her stunning outfits and her performances for the Renaissance World Tour.

From her incredible setlist to the dance-inspired stage design, we are mesmerised by quite literally every aspect of Beyonce's show-stopping performance.

She has been styled by the legendary Shinona Turini, who has curated the most dazzling wardrobe full of jaw-dropping looks.

One part of the tour is the sheer amount of costume changes that Bey does - a whopping 9 in total!