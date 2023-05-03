Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every single song performed by Beyonce

Here's what the setlist is likely to be for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé is about to embark on a 48-show world tour starting in May and ending at the end of September 2023.

Following the release of Renaissance, her first solo project since 2016's Lemonade, all talk is about what the tour will look like, considering she has not dropped any visuals thus far.

This includes the track-list for the tour, and considering Bey's huge repertoire of hits, it will be a mission for her to perform a wide range of tunes.

Beyoncé is touring across the world in 2023. . Picture: Getty

Beyoncé will commence her tour in Stockholm, Sweden and end in New Orleans, however there is strong suspicion that she will also take the Renaissance tour on the road to Australia, Asia and Latin America too.

The singer has a back catalogue of 7 solo albums and a whole multitude of side projects, so it will be tough to see what makes the cut.

So, what songs will Beyoncé be performing? Here's all our predictions for the Renaissance Tour set list (which will be updated as soon as her tour starts!)

Beyoncé will perform classics and new songs alike. Picture: Getty

Fans have been guessing over how many songs Beyoncé will perform, and it is likely to be around 30-40 considering previous tours and other huge tours from other solo artists, like Taylor Swift.

On her Formation World Tour in 2016, Bey performed an average of 30 songs throughout the run.

Considering Renaissance features 16 tracks, it is likely Bey will perform a select few from last year's album.

Of course Bey will perform the biggest hits and singles from Renaissance, including 'Break My Soul' and 'Cuff It'.

It is also likely she will perform 'Alien Superstar', 'Energy', 'Cozy', 'America has a Problem' and 'Virgo's Groove' to get the party started.

Bey performed in Dubai in January 2023, but ensured she didn't perform any tracks from Renaissance in order to keep them for the tour.

Beyoncé is ready for the Renaissance World Tour. . Picture: Instagram

The singer performed tracks including 'XO', 'Halo', 'Freedom', 'Crazy in Love', 'Drunk in Love', 'Countdown' and 'Naughty Girl', so these are very likely to be on the Renaissance Tour setlist too.

Beyoncé has kept details on the tour (including the setlist) very quiet, so the confirmed songs will come as a surprise to everyone.

It's almost time to see what magic Beyoncé graces the stage with, and we can't wait for this!