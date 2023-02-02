Fans react as Beyoncé Renaissance Tour tickets site CRASHES during presale

2 February 2023, 15:53

It seems that Beyoncé managed to shut down the internet as fans tried to get presale tickets for her Renaissance world tour.

Beyoncé fans trying to get their hands on precious Renaissance World Tour tickets via presale have taken to social media to react and voice their "sadness" and "disappointment" over their scarcity.

Yesterday, 1 February, Beyoncé dropped the announcement of a World tour, with dates across America and Europe announced this summer.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for the general public next week, fans voiced their frustration over the long queues from ticket sites.

Beyoncé is releasing her new album 'RENAISSANCE' at the end of July
Beyoncé's tour presale saw a huge demand. . Picture: Getty Images

Various UK presale sites released their tickets for the tour dates, including O2 Priority and Ticketmaster UK, and fans were put into long queues of up to 200,000 people for individual shows.

One fan tweeted that their experience was a "waste of time" after being in a virtual queue to obtain tickets.

Another said in a reply to O2: "Girl the app has been down since like 15 mins before the presale even began."

O2 released a statement on Twitter after many fans found it hard to purchase tickets, and said that they "apologise to anyone experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyoncé tickets through priority.

They added "Tickets are selling and we’re seeing huge demand" in their official statement.

Although O2 didn't confirm that their software crashed, fans are still frustrated over the phenomenal demand for Queen Bey.

