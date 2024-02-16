Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Renaissance Act II Rumours
16 February 2024, 12:59 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 14:39
Beyonce drops 16 Carriages visualiser
Will Beyoncé go back on tour in 2024? Will she go to Australia and Asia? Here's everything we know about Renaissance Part II's Tour.
Beyoncé has dropped the release date for the hotly-anticipated Part II to her award-winning album Renaissance.
Bey released two singles last week - 16 Carriages and Texas Hold Em, and has hinted that she might be bringing the Renaissance tour back!
So, is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Will there be a Renaissance Part II tour? Here are all the rumours and everything we know.
Will Beyoncé go on Tour in 2024?
So far, there have been rumours swirling around Beyoncé going back on tour for 2024 after the release of Renaissance Part II.
She spent 2023 on tour across Europe and the United States, and fans are hoping she takes things international to Oceania, Africa and Asia.
Renaissance Act II will be released on March 29, so its possible that if an announcement for a tour were to happen, it would be around then!
What are the rumours for Beyonce's Renaissance Act 2 tour?
Despite nothing being confirmed for a possible Renaissance Part II tour, some publications have started speculating.
A report from Hits Daily Double reported that Bey may be taking her tour on the road in 2024.