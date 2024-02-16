Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Renaissance Act II Rumours

Beyonce drops 16 Carriages visualiser

By Capital XTRA

Will Beyoncé go back on tour in 2024? Will she go to Australia and Asia? Here's everything we know about Renaissance Part II's Tour.

Beyoncé has dropped the release date for the hotly-anticipated Part II to her award-winning album Renaissance.

Bey released two singles last week - 16 Carriages and Texas Hold Em, and has hinted that she might be bringing the Renaissance tour back!

So, is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Will there be a Renaissance Part II tour? Here are all the rumours and everything we know.

Beyonce is said to be taking a country genre route for her latest project. Picture: Getty