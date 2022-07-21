Beyonce's alleged list of songwriters on Renaissance has leaked

The potential list of writers includes some very famous names in the music industry.

Beyoncé's long-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance is finally dropping next week and she has unveiled the tracklist of sixteen songs and their titles.

In addition to this, a list of writers for her album has been leaked on Twitter, and although it is not officially been released, many previous collaborators and artists seem to feature.

The full tracklist for Renaissance. Picture: Instagram / Columbia Records

Legendary artists such as Drake, Tems, Labrinth and Nile Rodgers are credited with co-writing tracks for the album, and will possibly feature on their respective songs too.

Seasoned producer Mike Dean is credited on multiple tracks, and he has also produced Beyoncé’s Lemonade and self-titled albums.

Tems and P2J are credited as Songwriters on the song “Move” on Beyoncé’s forthcoming album “Renaissance”.

Huge 🇳🇬🌍🧡 pic.twitter.com/OShel63kA8 — 49th. (@the49thstreet) July 21, 2022

Dean has also produced multiple projects from artists such as Kanye West, The Weeknd and Frank Ocean.

British producer P2J is also rumoured to have produced the track titled 'Move', who is known for his work with WizKid, Stormzy and Burna Boy among others.

Beyoncé is releasing her new album 'RENAISSANCE' at the end of July. Picture: Getty Images

Beyoncé recently said that music from UK artists influence her, and a source told the Metro that "she loves the fact that so many Black writers and DJs are thriving in the dance scene over there and was paying attention to songs by people like MistaJam, David Asante, MNEK, Kamille and early Azealia Banks when brainstorming".

Queen B's rumoured songwriters also include Pharrell Williams and American DJ Skrillex.

Renaissance drops on July 29th and we can't wait to see if this list is correct as it features some huge names!