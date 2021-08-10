Beyonce new album 2021: release date, title, features and more

This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

Whilst the star is yet to confirm an official release date she has said “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,”, suggesting that music can be expected soon.

Beyonce is yet to share her new projects title.

What can fans expect from Beyonce's new album?

The mother of three touched on some of her musical inspirations, saying: “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,”.

She continued, speaking on the purpose of her next project, sharing: “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.

The 'Six Inch' singer touched on her musical creation process, saying: “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare".

“One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies" she continued.

Beyonce confirmed "Yes, the music is coming!". Picture: Getty

Beyonce proceeded to speak on her artistry, saying "still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio."

"After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old" she continued, before concluding "Yes, the music is coming!”.