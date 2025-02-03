How many Grammy Awards has Beyonce won?

How many Grammy Awards has Beyonce won? Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Beyonce has the record for the most Grammy Awards ever won, and picked up more at the 2025 ceremony. But just exactly how many does she have? Here's a full list of all her Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé really is THAT girl, and has maintained her record of the most decorated Grammy Award winning artist of all time following her wins at the 2025 ceremony for Cowboy Carter.

The 43-year-old singer won four Grammys at the 2025 ceremony including Album of the Year for the very first time, and has been nominated for a whopping 99 Grammys during her career.

So, how many Grammys does Beyonce have and what are they all for? Here's a full list of all her Grammy wins.

Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

How many Grammys does Beyonce have?

Beyonce is officially the most awarded artist of all time at the Grammy Awards, and has won a total of 35 awards!

"I just feel very full and very honoured," she said. "It's been many, many years." she said in her acceptance speech of Best Album at the 2025 ceremony.

It makes Beyoncé the first black woman to win album of the year since 1999, when Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill took the title.

The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Full list of Beyonce's Grammy Awards:

2004

Best Contemporary R&B Album - Dangerously in Love - Won

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals "The Closer I Get to You" (with Luther Vandross) - Won

Best R&B Song - Won

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration - Won

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance "Dangerously in Love 2" - Won

2006

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals "So Amazing" (with Stevie Wonder) Won

2007

Best Contemporary R&B Album B'Day - Won

2010

Best Contemporary R&B Album - Won

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance - Won

Song of the Year "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" - Won

Best R&B Song - Won

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance - Won

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance "At Last" - Won

2013

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance "Love on Top" - Won

2015

Best Surround Sound Album - Won

Best R&B Performance "Drunk in Love" (featuring Jay-Z) - Won

Best R&B Song - Won

2017

Best Urban Contemporary Album - Won

Best Music Video - Won

2019

Best Urban Contemporary Album Everything Is Love - Won

2020

Best Music Film Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé - Won

2021

Best R&B Performance Won

Best Rap Performance "Savage" (remix) - (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé) Won

Best Rap Song - Won

Best Music Video "Brown Skin Girl" (Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid featuring Blue Ivy Carter) - Won

2023

Best Dance/Electronic Album - Won

Best Dance/Electronic Recording - Won

Best Traditional R&B Performance "Plastic Off the Sofa" - Won

Best R&B Song "Cuff It" - Won

2025

Album of the Year Cowboy Carter - Won

Best Country Album - Won

Best Country Duo/Group Performance "II Most Wanted" (featuring Miley Cyrus)- Won