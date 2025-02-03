How many Grammy Awards has Beyonce won?
Beyonce has the record for the most Grammy Awards ever won, and picked up more at the 2025 ceremony. But just exactly how many does she have? Here's a full list of all her Grammy Awards.
Beyoncé really is THAT girl, and has maintained her record of the most decorated Grammy Award winning artist of all time following her wins at the 2025 ceremony for Cowboy Carter.
The 43-year-old singer won four Grammys at the 2025 ceremony including Album of the Year for the very first time, and has been nominated for a whopping 99 Grammys during her career.
So, how many Grammys does Beyonce have and what are they all for? Here's a full list of all her Grammy wins.
How many Grammys does Beyonce have?
Beyonce is officially the most awarded artist of all time at the Grammy Awards, and has won a total of 35 awards!
"I just feel very full and very honoured," she said. "It's been many, many years." she said in her acceptance speech of Best Album at the 2025 ceremony.
It makes Beyoncé the first black woman to win album of the year since 1999, when Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill took the title.
Full list of Beyonce's Grammy Awards:
2004
- Best Contemporary R&B Album - Dangerously in Love - Won
- Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals "The Closer I Get to You" (with Luther Vandross) - Won
- Best R&B Song - Won
- Best Rap/Sung Collaboration - Won
- Best Female R&B Vocal Performance "Dangerously in Love 2" - Won
2006
- Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals "So Amazing" (with Stevie Wonder) Won
2007
- Best Contemporary R&B Album B'Day - Won
2010
- Best Contemporary R&B Album - Won
- Best Female Pop Vocal Performance - Won
- Song of the Year "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" - Won
- Best R&B Song - Won
- Best Female R&B Vocal Performance - Won
- Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance "At Last" - Won
2013
- Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance "Love on Top" - Won
2015
- Best Surround Sound Album - Won
- Best R&B Performance "Drunk in Love" (featuring Jay-Z) - Won
- Best R&B Song - Won
2017
- Best Urban Contemporary Album - Won
- Best Music Video - Won
2019
- Best Urban Contemporary Album Everything Is Love - Won
2020
- Best Music Film Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé - Won
2021
- Best R&B Performance Won
- Best Rap Performance "Savage" (remix) - (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé) Won
- Best Rap Song - Won
- Best Music Video "Brown Skin Girl" (Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid featuring Blue Ivy Carter) - Won
2023
- Best Dance/Electronic Album - Won
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording - Won
- Best Traditional R&B Performance "Plastic Off the Sofa" - Won
- Best R&B Song "Cuff It" - Won
2025
- Album of the Year Cowboy Carter - Won
- Best Country Album - Won
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance "II Most Wanted" (featuring Miley Cyrus)- Won