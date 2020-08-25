Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy, 8, and Rumi, 3 star in new ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video

Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy, 8, and Rumi, 3 star in new ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video. Picture: Columbia

Beyoncé has dropped cinematic visuals for her song ‘Brown Skin Girl’. The video features star appearances, including the star's daughters.

Beyoncé has finally released the highly anticipated visuals for her iconic song 'Brown Skin Girl' on Monday.

The music video comes after the 38-year-old star dropped a 85-minute visual project 'Black Is King' on Disney + last month.

Bey was joined by her daughter's Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and Rumi, 3 Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland in the new music video.

On Good Morning America, Beyoncé spoke about why it is important to represent 'all different shades of brown.'

Bey explained: 'We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light — Jenn Nkiru came up with the black debutantes."

The star added "It was important that we are all in this together and we're all celebrating each other.'"

Brown Skin Girl's director, Nkiru, revealed her 'greatest inspiration comes from black people, specifically black women.'

Speaking to Essence, Nkiru said "I just think Brown skin, Black skin, dark skin, is so beautiful. I just see the divinity in it. It's gorgeous,' she told the publication.

'This was meant to be an affirmation of that. That's the intent of it, to be an affirmation.'.

Beyoncé, her two daughter's and her the mother Tina Lawson star in the music video. Picture: Columbia

The jaw-dropping cinematic visuals begin with the Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, 8, playing patty cake in a scenic forest.

The hand-clap game is also played by other women and children in other scenes.

Blue Ivy, 8, sings her mother's verse with her as she star's in the music video. Picture: Columbia

In the star-studded video, Bey enlists Campbell, Nyong'o and her former bandmate Rowland, who Bey name drops in the song.

As Beyoncé sings 'Pose like a trophy when they Naomi walking/She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin,' Naomi appears on screen.

Likewise, Lupita and Kelly appear on the screen when Bey sings 'Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in/Drip broke the levy when my Kelly's Rowland.'

Blue Ivy also makes a cameo and is heard repeating Bey's lyrics, which serve as an uplifting letter to brown skinned girls.

'Oh, have you looked in the mirror lately?/ Wish you could trade eyes with me 'cause/ There's complexities in complexion/ But your skin, it glow like diamonds/ Pigment like the earth, you be giving birth/ To everything alive, baby, know your worth,' Bey sings on the six minute track.

The song features Nigerian artist WizKid and American rapper SAINt JHN.

