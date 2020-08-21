What Is Beyoncé's Net Worth in 2020?

What is Beyoncé's Net Worth in 2020. Picture: Getty

Multi-talented star Beyoncé has been labelled one of the richest singers in the world.

Beyoncé is one of the most successful singers and businesswomen within mainstream pop culture.

Deriving from soul and R&B music in the 90's, Beyoncé has developed and challenged herself with different styles and genres of music.

The singer cemented herself as a household name within mainstream culture, yet, still represents and pays tribute her hometown and heritage.

While embracing her roots and showing a strong sense of identity, the star has taken her brand worldwide, cutting through to people of different cultures, countries and walks of life.

Destiny's Child signed to Columbia Records in 1997. Picture: Getty

The iconic artist – often referred to as "Queen Bey" – has made astonishing achievements, making history and shifting the culture.

She has not stopped – the 38-year-old singer further expands her creativity and challenges herself to make bigger and bolder moves.

Aside from the star's music artistry, Beyoncé is a businesswoman. The star has multiple streams of income, from her clothing brand, fashion, endorsements, touring, film and TV and more.

The multi-talented been labelled one of the richest singers in the world. Find out how much Beyonce's Net Worth in 2020 is below.

Here is the breakdown of Beyoncé's estimated Net Worth in 2020: Beyoncé's net worth is estimated to be $400 million, according to Forbes. Beyoncé is also one of the world's highest paid celebrities. Forbes reported that from 2016 to 2017, Bey earned $60 million, making her one of the world's highest-paid celebrities. Beyoncé grossed a quarter of a billion dollars from her Formation World Tour in 2016. Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z finished their On The Run II Tour in October 2018, which earned more than $250 million. Beyonce And Jay-Z "On The Run II" Tour - the couples highest-grossed joint tour. Picture: Getty In 2018, Beyoncé was reportedly paid $3 Million to headline Coachella. In 2019, Beyonce released her concert film from her Coachella performance on Netflix. Bey's deal with the streaming platform is said to be worth $60 million, according to Bloomberg. In 2019, Forbes reported Bey earned $81 million which gave her the No. 51 ranking on the list of the richest self-made women in America. Beyoncé was reportedly paid $3 Million to headline Coachella, back in 2018. Picture: Getty Non-music related ventures where Beyoncé has sourced income In 2012, Beyoncé signed a $50 million deal with Pepsi, where she starred in a commercial during the Super Bowl. In the past, Beyoncé has done endorsement deals with Nintendo DS, L'Oreal, and American Express. Beyoncé reportedly was paid $12.5 million for her role in the iconic "Dreamgirls" film. In 2015, Beyoncé set up on-demand vegan meal delivery service 22 Days Nutrition. In 2016, Beyoncé launched her activewear line Ivy Park with Topshop. Beyoncé fragrance 'Heat' made $75,000 in sales in its first day. The star has reportedly sold $400 million worth of the fragrance. Beyonce Pulse Fragrance Launch in 2011. Picture: Getty The international star featured in a Giorgio Armani fragrance ad and launched a Tommy Hilfiger's fragrance 'True Star' – which she got paid $250,000 for. On December 9, Beyoncé revealed that her first Ivy Park x Adidas sneaker collection will launch January 18th. Beyoncé released a collection with Balmain, based off her Coachella performance. In 2019, Beyonce was the voice of 'Nala' in Disney's remake of "The Lion King" and made the soundtrack. According to Harper's Bazaar, Beyoncé was paid $25 million for her role in the film. Beyoncé at Disney's "The Lion King" premiere in London. Picture: Getty Beyoncé invests in real estate. Bey and Jay often spend a lot of time in the Hamptons. The couple used to rent an estate there for $400,000 a month before trading it for a waterfront house rental that cost $500,000 a month. Along with Jay-Z, Bey holds "significant equity" in the music streaming service, Tidal, which is reportedly worth $600 million.

