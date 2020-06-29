Beyoncé honoured by Michelle Obama in moving speech at BET Awards

Beyoncé receives Humanitarian Award from Michelle Obama at BET Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé picked up the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards with Michelle Obama paying tribute to the singer.

As the Black Lives Matter movement gains support amid widespread protests sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody, Beyoncé has been using her powerful voice for good.

Being a vocal supporter of the BLM movement, Beyoncé recently wrote an open letter to legal officials calling fro charges in the case of Breonna Taylor and now she's won the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards.

Beyoncé won the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

Presented virtually by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Bey was also honoured by film legend Tyler Perry and her own mother, Tina Knowles.

Speaking at the awards show, Michelle Obama heaped praise on Beyoncé and said, "I am here today to talk about the Queen...you know the one."

She continued, "Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyonce Knowles-Carter has been lighting up stages and gracing the world with her talent, with her generosity of spirit, and with her love for her community."

Obama praised Bey's activism and said, "You can see it in everything she does, from her music that gives voice to black joy and black pain, to her activism that demands justice for black lives. And no matter how big the stages get, I know my girl isn’t satisfied unless she’s sharing all that shine she has with the next generation."

Michelle Obama paid tribute to Beyoncéat the BET Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

Accepting the Humanitarian Award, Beyoncé dedicated her win to those protesting as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said, "I want to dedicate this award to all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change. Your voices are being heard, and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power, and that is to vote."

Bey continued, "I’m encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together."

