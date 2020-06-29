Beyoncé Black Is King: What is the album about, release date and special guest collaborations
29 June 2020, 12:37 | Updated: 29 June 2020, 12:43
Jay Z and wife Beyoncé have worked together again and this time it's for her visual album, Black Is King, inspired by Lion King. Here's everything you need to know including how to watch it and when it's out.
Beyonce is settings trends all over again as she gets ready to release her latest visual album, Black Is King - but when is the release date? What’s it about? And who are her special guests?
Preparing for a July release date, Blue Ivy’s mum has written, directed and executively produced the visual album that thousands are excited to finally hear and watch.
The film, which has been in the making for one year, will not only star Beyonce herself but also the artists she collaborates with plus special guest appearances.
A statement from Beyoncé herself says the project has been a huge “labor of love” and one that’s even more important following the Black Lives Matter movement across the globe.
The former Destiny's Child singer wrote on Instagram: “I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people.
“This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.”
So when is Beyoncé’s Black Is King released? What is it about? And who are the special guests? Here’s everything you need to know about the visual album.
When is Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King released?
After a year of hard work, it’s been confirmed Black Is King will be released July 31st.
How can I watch Beyoncé’s Black Is King?
If you want to see the sure-to-be incredible movie, you can watch it on Disney+.
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
What is Beyoncé’s Black Is King about?
Inspired by Lion King, of which Beyoncé sang the soundtrack and voiced Nala - the Crazy In Love singer went on to create something bigger.
The visual album tells a story and honours the voyages of Black families throughout time. It tells the story of a young king's journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.
Guided by his ancestors, father and childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his "home and throne."
Who features on Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album?
Predictions include Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and Jessie Reyez.