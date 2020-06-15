Beyoncé calls for Breonna Taylor’s killers to be charged in open letter

Singer Beyoncé has penned an open letter demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Beyoncé has demanded justice for Breonna Taylor in an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

In the letter, the 38-year-old singer calls for the AG to arrest the police officers responsible for the death of Taylor.

Bey penned her letter to the Louisville Metro Police Department: Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison.

The letter begins “Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life. I urge you to use that power” wrote Beyoncé.

Bey continues to list three lines of action that Cameron should take in order to bring about justice for Taylor. See below.

1. Bring criminal charges against Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison.

2. Commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers’ criminal conduct.

3. Investigate the LMPD’s response to Breonna Taylor’s murder, as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.

Black Lives Matter Protests have been held in cities worldwide
Black Lives Matter Protests have been held in cities worldwide. Picture: Getty

The "Irreplacable" singer concluded the letter by writing “Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy."

"With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it."

Bey added "This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three.”

In March, Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed when officers with a “no-knock” warrant forced entry into her apartment and fired over 20 shots into the home, hitting her eight times.

Earlier this month, Louisville Metro Council voted to ban warrants allowing police to lawfully justify their forced entry, known as “Breonna’s Law".

However, the police officers involved in her death still haven’t been arrested.

