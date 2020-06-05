Kanye West donates $2 million to families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Breonna Taylor

Kanye West donates $2 Million in support of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd's family. Picture: Getty

Kanye West has donated money to cover legal fees and provide other support to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor's families.

Rapper Kanye West has donated to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor – including full tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter.

The "Stronger" rapper has donated $2million (£1,580,000) and has set up a series of accounts to help cover the legal fees for the Arbery and Taylor families – who are fighting for justice.

The 42-year-old rapper also ensured that the daughter of George Floyd, Gianna, is fully covered when it comes to her future schooling and tuition fees.

The Jesus Is King rapper set up a 529 education plan in her name, according to CNN.

Estimated 10.000 people protest at Los Angeles City Hall. Picture: Getty

Kanye’s team and representatives have confirmed he has also made donations to a series of black businesses in his hometown of Chicago, for support and to keep them up and running.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot eight times and killed in Louisville, Kentucky in March, when police entered her home without prior warning.

The family is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the policeman involved, who are currently placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Kanye West has donated $2 Million to support the families who have lost their loved ones. Picture: Getty

25 year-old Ahmaud Arbery was jogging when he was filmed being chased and fatally shot at by two men, in February. The footage of his killing went viral.

On Thursday (Jun 4) the first public memorial for George Floyd took place at North Central University in Minneapolis. There will be many other memorials to follow.