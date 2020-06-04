Jay Z supports George Floyd protests with full-page newspaper advert

Jay Z supports George Floyd protests with full-page newspaper advert. Picture: Getty

Jay Z and Roc Nation quoted Martin Luther King Jr in an advert posted in the New York Times and other newspapers.

Following huge protests across America and the rest of the world following the murder of George Floyd, rap legend Jay Z has taken out a full-page advert in a number of the countries biggest newspapers to support.

Alongside Team Roc, which is the philanthropic area of his Roc Nation music label, Jay Z quoted a speech from iconic civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, which he gave in 1965.

Jat=y Z has supported the George Floyd protests. Picture: Getty

Jay Z's advert was posted in a number of America' largest newspapers, including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and more.

Alongside Jay Z, the advert is signed off by a number of other people and organisations including Antwon Rose's mother Michelle Kenney, DJ Henry's parents Danroy and Angella Henry, Charlamagne Tha God, George Floyd's family attorneys Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt, the Botham Jean Foundation and many more.

Whilst sharing the content of the advert on Instagram (below), Roc Nation wrote, 'In dedication to George Floyd. #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd'.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!