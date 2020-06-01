J. Cole, Ariana Grande, Dave and more protest in response to George Floyd’s death

Many celebrities across the world are coming together to protest against racism and police brutality. Picture: Getty

Celebrities around the world have come together to fight against racism and police brutality, after the recent killing of George Floyd.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has sparked outrage across the world, leading many celebrities to come together to fight for justice.

Whether celebrities have taken to social media to raise awareness, speak out on their personal experiences of racism, or to call for justice of George Floyd – showing their solidarity and support, has had a massive impact on the black community.

Celebrities from all over the world partake in protests after the killing of George Floyd. Picture: Getty

Many celebrities are actively seeking justice in the streets, protesting amongst the nation of people.

Making it clear that it is not just an U.S issue and police brutality and racism exists in the U.K also, U.K celebrities have also taken part in London protests for #BlackLivesMatter.

The anti-racism protests are urging celebrities such as J.Cole, Ariana Grande, Dave, Ms. Banks and more to fight for justice.

See list of American and U.K celebrities protesting against racism and fighting for black people's rights, as well as justice for George Floyd.