Jadon Sancho booked for wearing 'Justice for George Floyd' tribute shirt

1 June 2020, 10:06 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 15:12

England International star Jadon Sancho was booked for wearing a shirt with 'Justice For George Floyd' written on it.
The England international, 20, hailed his first professional hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund as ‘bittersweet’.

England forward Jadon Sancho was shown a yellow card for protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being restrained by Minneapolis police.

Black CNN reporter arrested live on TV while covering Minneapolis protests

Sancho, 20, took off his Borussia Dortmund top to reveal a shirt with the handwritten message 'Justice for George Floyd' underneath after scoring his first goal of yesterday's match against Paderborn (May 31).

Sancho was shown a yellow card for protesting against the tragic death of George Floyd.
Sancho, who scored the first professional hat-trick of his career as Dortmund beat Paderborn 6-1, described the experience as "bittersweet".

"First professional hat trick," he tweeted. "A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.

"We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together!"

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard shows his support for Sancho by reposting a photo of his shirt. Marcus Thuram also shared a powerful message of solidarity by taking the knee after scoring for Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Derek Chauvin, 44, has been charged with third-degree murder after footage of the disgraced officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes circulated on social media.

During the arrest, Floyd could be heard desperately calling out "I can't breathe" several times, and was later confirmed dead after being taken to hospital, resulting in worldwide outcry and protests.

