50 Cent among many celebrities are fighting for justice, following the killing of unarmed black man, George Floyd – who was killed by a white police officer.

On Monday (May 25) Floyd was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis after a white Minnesota police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The video footage of the incident shows the police officer – identified as Derek Chauvin – apply pressure to Floyd's neck as he repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.”

Taking to Instagram, the "For Life" executive producer shared a screenshot of the shocking video to his Instagram account.

The 44-year-old rapper captioned the post writing: “if they don’t charge this fool with murder.”

50’s stance calls for justice on social media, which we've seen amongst thousands of people from all over the world.

Floyd is yet another innocent black man who has been killed by white police officers.

Although all four officers who were involved in the incident have been fired, Floyd’s family — among many — are calling for them to be charged with murder.

American blog TheShadeRoom posted a swipe gallery of celebrities such as; Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, 2 Chainz, Diddy, Fabolous, Kim Kardashian and many more, paying tribute to George Floyd.

During an interview with CBS This Morning on Wednesday (May 27), Floyd’s brother Rodney said he didn’t believe George was resisting arrest as police originally reported.

“You have eyes. I have eyes,” Rodney said. “You can see what you saw. And I saw, and the nation saw … and every black person saw, the same thing, because it don’t happen to nobody else.”

New surveillance footage from a store shows Floyd in the moments before his arrest and he appeared to be complying with the officer’s orders.

Rest in power George Floyd. See celebrities reactions below.

They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is .Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE . pic.twitter.com/IToSr08yBG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020

GEORGE FLOYD 💔 — Diddy (@Diddy) May 27, 2020

