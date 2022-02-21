50 Cent pays tribute to Eminem friendship with iconic throwback photo

The hip-hop mogul has honoured his friendship with fellow rapper Eminem, sharing iconic 'then and now' photos.

50 Cent has payed tribute to the years-long friendship he's had with fellow rapper, Eminem.

On Sunday (Feb 20) the rapper and business mogul took to Instagram to reflect on his friendship with the 'Stan' rapper.

50 Cent shared the Super Bowl stage with Eminem, alongside fellow legendary artists Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre. Picture: Getty

50 Cent shared a screen split photo, showing a throwback photo of himself and Em back in 2003, beside a photo of them together in 2022.

In the throwback photo, a very young 50 was staring in the camera lens with a serious look, while Eminem gave the camera the same glance, while putting his arm around 50's shoulders.

However, in the recent photo, 50 returned the love, putting his arm around Eminem. The pair are both wearing black and white in the photos, sporting New Era and Nike brand.

The 'In Da Club' rapper captioned the post: "This friendship is never gonna change."

Fans immediately took to the comment section to praise the pair's friendship. One fan wrote: "From young men to Gentlemens" while another added: "Same hat .. new money".

A third fan joked: "The original ghost and Tommy" in reference to two characters from 50 Cent's American drama TV series Power.

In 2003, 50 Cent rose to fame and became a top rapper in the charts. On February 6th of that year, the rapper released his Get Rich Or Die Tryin' album, which was orchestrated by Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Since that day, the trio have maintained a close brotherhood type friendship.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent, Eminem and Dr. Dre took part in one of the biggest cultural moments of all-time – the Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The event starred Dr. Dre as the headliner, with Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar bringing their star-studded talent to the show.

Viewership of the programme sky rocketed. pulling even more people to their TV sets than The Weeknd did the year prior.

