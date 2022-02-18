50 Cent claps back at fat-shaming trolls following Super Bowl performance

Telling haters "fat shaming only applies when you’re ashamed of your fat", 50 Cent has responded to those who mocked his appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show

50 Cent has responded to online trolls who took to social media to fat-shame him following his surprise appearance at the 56th Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Feb 13).

Sharing a screenshot of an article from The New York Post where they talk about his weight and his performance, he tweeted out:

"They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. That’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when you’re ashamed of your fat. LOL."

I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL 🤷🏽‍♂️😆 https://t.co/ef7CIMmsFy pic.twitter.com/lQDCzGJuhH — 50cent (@50cent) February 17, 2022

This comes after the New York native – whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III – broke into a nostalgic rendition of his hit single 'In Da Club' whilst recreating the music video's most iconic scene which saw him hang upside down.

50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

Viewers of the Super Bowl performance mocked the rapper's weight online, calling him "fat" with one user commenting:

"Now why they have 50 cent hanging upside down like that in his prehistoric age 😂😭, he looked like a ninja turtle upside down".

50 Cent hanging upside down really looked like candy bar that got stuck in a vending machine #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/MKj0rIylUh — joe burrrrrr 🥵 (@jerdeje) February 14, 2022

50 looked like a ninja turtle when he was upside down. Lmao. — Erik (@ERock4Light) February 14, 2022

50 Cent after hanging upside down for 5 seconds #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/xVMgFNlF5s — Sohile Ali (@SohileAli) February 14, 2022

50cent when he was upside down waiting for Dr Dre to finish his verse #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/oXs4VcZTsH — max (@enfermomax) February 14, 2022

Despite being an unannounced guest, the 'Candy Shop' rapper owned the stage alongside fellow performers Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

During the halftime show, Eminem shocked fans by kneeling onstage after his performance of 'Lose Yourself' showing support to Colin Kaepernick, and his fight against police brutality and racial injustice.