2 Chainz pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with giant leg tattoos

12 February 2020, 12:14

2 Chainz honoured Kobe Bryant with '2' and '4' leg tattoos.
2 Chainz honoured Kobe Bryant with '2' and '4' leg tattoos. Picture: Getty

The rapper showed off his new tattoos in honour of the late NBA star.

2 Chainz is the latest celebrity to commemorate the life of Kobe Bryant in tattoo form.

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking Kobe & Gianna tribute: "I can’t process both at the same time"

The already heavily tatted 'Rule The World' rapper, 42, shared his latest inking on social media in honour of the late basketball star, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January.

2 Chainz, real name Tauheed Epps, paid homage to the Lakers legend by tatting his team number 24 on his legs - a '2' on his right leg, and a '4' on his left.

2 Chainz honoured the late Kobe Bryant with a '24' leg tattoo following the NBA player's tragic death.
2 Chainz honoured the late Kobe Bryant with a '24' leg tattoo following the NBA player's tragic death. Picture: Instagram

In the photo, 2 Chainz can be seen wearing a pair of Lakers shorts, and in the hashtag, he wrote "#longlivebean" in reference to Bryant's middle name.

Epps got his tattoo done at Cultural Image Tattoo in Los Angeles, who have previously inked the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Amine and DJ Mustard.

After news surfaced of Kobe's tragic passing, 2 Chainz posted a heartfelt tribute to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a keen basketball player herself who was also killed in the crash.

"Heart broken and speechless," he wrote, "if you know me you know this killing me right now Rest In Peace Bean and Gigi Bryant and prayers to Vanessa and the Bryant family and the rest of the families involved."

2 Chainz joins the likes of Lebron James and Odell Beckham Jr. who have also honoured Kobe with tattoos.

Lebron shared a boomerang of the tattoo in progress - a black mamba, with the words 'Mamba 4 Life' underneath it. The tattoo also features his player number, 24.

