15 October 2024, 14:45

Halle Bailey teases breakup song following split from DDG. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Halle Bailey has shared some new lyrics to a song allegedly inspired by her split from boyfriend DDG.

Halle Bailey has shared a snippet of an apparent break-up song aimed at ex-boyfriend DDG after the couple announced their split earlier this month.

The 24-year-old singer and actress, who welcomed son Halo with DDG almost a year ago, recently announced her split with rapper DDG, and said that the pair will continue to co-parent.

She has now shared a glimpse of what new music is set to sound like, and her lyrics are pretty telling of addressing her split from DDG.

Halle Bailey has shared a snippet of new music.
Halle Bailey has shared a snippet of new music. Picture: Getty

Bailey shared a snippet of the unreleased song on her story, with the lyrics seemingly referencing her split from DDG.

“My everything breaking my heart in two," she sings in the track.

It's not known whether the song was written before or after the split, however it is telling judging by the timing of when Halle posted the Instagram story.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years.
DDG and Halle Bailey were dating for a couple of years. Picture: Getty

While Halle Bailey has not revealed a title or release date for the unreleased song, the pair have spoken out about their amicable split.

"After much reflection and heartfelt conversation, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG shared on his Instagram stories."

Bailey has kept things private, only breaking her silence in a photo with Halo, captioned “Life is beautiful.”

Halle Bailey and DDG split share son Halo together.
Halle Bailey and DDG split share son Halo together. Picture: Getty

