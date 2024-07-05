DDG claps back after fans share negative comments about six-month-old son Halo

DDG claps back after fans share negative comments about six-month-old son Halo. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

DDG, Halle Bailey's boyfriend and father to son Halo, has hit back at fans who shared negative comments about him.

DDG has clapped back at internet users after some shared some negative comments about him and Halle Bailey's six-month-old son Halo.

“Halo’s first time in italy,” Halle wrote alongside photos of the happy family, as DDG shared a vlog about him parenting his first child.

The couple shared the first pictures of their son's face this week whilst on vacation in Italy, and some fans left some comments about why it took them so long to share their little one's face.

DDG shared some adorable snaps of Halo on his social media. Picture: Instagram / DDG

Speaking on his popular YouTube channel, DDG explained that he will do anything to protect his little one and went in on trolls criticising his family.

“I read a few comments and I know I got the best looking son in the entire world. Like there’s no baby out there that’s more handsome than my son,” the rapper said around the 22-minute mark.

“But I seen a few poor broke dirty fatback b- on Instagram talking about my son and it just it just make me so angry and mad,” he continued. “But then I have to realise that my son is richer than them. He has a more successful life.”

DDG then acknowledged Halo's privileged lifestyle: "I don’t want to come over here and be super-duper negative. It’s just I’m very protective over my son, I’m protective over family in general.

"But my son I’m like overly protective, like crash out protective."

DDG and Halle welcomed their son in late 2023, after keeping their pregnancy a secret until sharing the birth of their baby boy on Instagram, saying: "the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son."

