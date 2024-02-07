DDG shares 1-month-old son’s ‘first words’ in adorable new video

7 February 2024, 16:46

DDG shares 1-month-old son’s ‘first words’ in adorable new video
DDG shares 1-month-old son’s ‘first words’ in adorable new video. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG shared an adorable video of son Halo 'speaking' his first words.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

DDG has shared snippets of his son Halo, who he shares with Halle Bailey, fast developments as a newborn, which even includes his first word.

Halo was born to Halle and rapper DDG at the end of 2023, with DDG taking to his TikTok to show his one-month-old reportedly chattering his first words.

And it's safe to say his fans loved the adorable father-son interaction, with many taking to the comment section to share how cute little Halo is.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years.
DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years. Picture: Getty

As the clip begins, his son can be heard crying. DDG playfully chimes in by mocking his son’s sounds before mimicking the noises to the words, "On God, on God, on God."

DDG offered more context in the caption of the video: "I asked him am i good dad & he said ‘on god.'"

His fans were quick to comment on DDG's post of his baby son, with one joking, "Been Standing on business since an infant."

DDG shares first words from son Halo

Another quipped: "DDG really the best father out there tho real talk."

Meanwhile, as DDG and Halle Bailey adjust to becoming parents for the first time, the pair let their hair down to attend the 2024 Grammy awards to celebrate the singers nomination.

Although Halle did not scoop up the award, the pair documented their evening, with DDG even meeting Beyoncé for the first time.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman will host the new podcast The Sports Agents

Global announces brand new podcast The Sports Agents hosted by Gabby Logan & Mark Chapman

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024? Rumours, Tickets, Dates & More

Is Usher touring the UK in 2024?

Love Island All Stars recoupling: which couples are currently together?

Love Island All Stars recoupling: which couples are currently together?

How much are the Love Island All Star contestants getting paid to appear on the show?

How much do Love Island All Stars contestants get paid?

Trending

Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Who has left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show: What time is it on in the UK, setlist & how to watch

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show: What time is it on in the UK, setlist & how to watch

Which bombshells are going into Love Island All Stars? All the fan theories

Love Island All Star bombshells: Who’s going into the villa next?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working