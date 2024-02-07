DDG shares 1-month-old son’s ‘first words’ in adorable new video

By Anna Suffolk

Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG shared an adorable video of son Halo 'speaking' his first words.

DDG has shared snippets of his son Halo, who he shares with Halle Bailey, fast developments as a newborn, which even includes his first word.

Halo was born to Halle and rapper DDG at the end of 2023, with DDG taking to his TikTok to show his one-month-old reportedly chattering his first words.

And it's safe to say his fans loved the adorable father-son interaction, with many taking to the comment section to share how cute little Halo is.

As the clip begins, his son can be heard crying. DDG playfully chimes in by mocking his son’s sounds before mimicking the noises to the words, "On God, on God, on God."

DDG offered more context in the caption of the video: "I asked him am i good dad & he said ‘on god.'"

His fans were quick to comment on DDG's post of his baby son, with one joking, "Been Standing on business since an infant."

Another quipped: "DDG really the best father out there tho real talk."

Meanwhile, as DDG and Halle Bailey adjust to becoming parents for the first time, the pair let their hair down to attend the 2024 Grammy awards to celebrate the singers nomination.

Although Halle did not scoop up the award, the pair documented their evening, with DDG even meeting Beyoncé for the first time.