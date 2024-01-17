Halle Bailey responds to fans who ‘knew’ about secret pregnancy

17 January 2024, 16:17

Halle Bailey reacts to ‘Pregnancy nose’ comment

By Anna Suffolk

Halle Bailey has spoken out following months of pregnancy speculation from her fans.

Halle Bailey has broken her silence over the stress of fans speculating her pregnancy whilst expecting in a social media post.

The 23-year-old welcomed her first child, a son named Halo, with DDG last month, and decided to keep her pregnancy private before giving birth.

Bailey has also shared some adorable maternity pictures from a mermaid-inspired shoot, after she appeared as Princess Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid in 2023.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years.
DDG and Halle Bailey welcomed a son in December 2023. . Picture: Getty

In response to a fan who asked whether she found gossip blogs and photographers speculating over her pregnancy stressful, the actress replied: "I mean, it was a little bit [stressful] but honestly I stayed off all social media or tried to."

"I’d be like, it’s great that you know, but I’m just going to chill,” she continued. “That’s wonderful if you support me, and if not, that’s okay too. I hope you have a wonderful life."

In the original post where Halle announced her baby to the world, she called her son Halo her 'biggest achievement' of 2023.

Halle Bailey has clapped back at fans after they speculated she has a 'pregnancy nose'.
Halle Bailey didn't speak about her pregnancy until after she gave birth. . Picture: Alamy

Halle's boyfriend DDG also took to Instagram and said Halo was "my biggest blessing by far, son... never been so in love, baby Halo."

The singer also shared a maternity shoot to her Instagram feed, which she captioned: "missing my belly already, but i obviously had to do underwater pics."

DDG and Halle have been together since 2021, and have frequented numerous red carpets together.

