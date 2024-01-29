Halle Bailey reveals she ‘Photoshopped her baby bump’ out of pictures & shares before and after

Halle Bailey reacts to ‘Pregnancy nose’ comment

By Anna Suffolk

Halle Bailey has revealed the secrets behind concealing her pregnancy, showing before and after pictures of her editing out her belly for the first time.

Halle Bailey has shared the lengths she took to conceal her pregnancy from the world, including editing her growing baby bump out of pictures!

The 23-year-old has recently welcomed a son, named Halo, with boyfriend DDG and hid her bump throughout her pregnancy.

A month after welcoming Halo, Halle has been more open about sharing snippets of her pregnancy, and revealed she photoshopped her belly out of pictures to avoid revealing her bump!

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years. Picture: Getty

Posting a Snapchat video of Halle posing with her bump out which was later edited, she added the caption: "Do you remember seeing this pics on my insta? We photoshopped out my belly" [sic] alongside a string of laughing emojis.

She posted another video with the caption: "my belly was so cute, I can't believe he's not in there anymore."

The picture Halle was referring to was posted in October 2023, where she wore a white tank top and blue jeans and edited her bump out of the post.

Lots of fans have resurfaced the picture and commented: "She photoshopped her belly out, she just said it on snap [sic] that's hilarious."

Others clocked the editing months ago, before Halle officially announced her pregnancy: "I know photoshop when I see it," as another quipped "not the pregnancy jeans."

Halle hid her pregnancy with DDG before announcing it via Instagram early in January 2024, saying "welcome to the world my halo."