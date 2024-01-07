Halle Bailey announces birth of baby boy with boyfriend DDG

By Anna Suffolk

Halle Bailey has announced she has welcomed a baby boy into the world, after months of pregnancy rumours.

Halle Bailey has shocked fans after revealing that she has welcomed a baby, son Halo, over the festive season with boyfriend DDG.

Rumours that Halle was pregnant began in August 2023 when she made an appearance in one of boyfriend DDG's livestreams. The following month, fans theorised that Halle was hiding a bump by wearing a flowy dress to the MTV VMAs.

The 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the news of the unexpected birth, which is safe to say, has broken the internet!

Halle Bailey shared an image of her son's tiny hand with a bracelet of the little ones moniker, revealing that she and DDG have named him Halo.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," she wrote in the caption to the post.

"Welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you," continued Halle.

This news follows months of speculation that Halle was pregnant, with boyfriend DDG this week dismissing the news that Halle had given birth to a daughter.

When asked if he had a daughter, DDG quipped, "No," and spoke about fan theorising over Halle: "I don't know why people are so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Bro, mind your business."

He continued: "Go outside. Touch some grass. Do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. I genuinely don't understand why do y'all be so invested in people that don't know you."

Congratulations to Halle and DDG!