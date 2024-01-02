DDG addresses rumours he ‘has a daughter’ with Halle Bailey

By Capital XTRA

Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG has spoken out about the rumours they have a baby together in a Snapchat Q&A.

DDG, Halle Bailey's boyfriend, has addressed rumours that he has a daughter, taking to Snapchat to answer questions from fans.

The 26-year-old rapper answered some questions on social media from fans, and appeared to sound frustrated after someone asked him if he has a daughter with Halle Bailey.

Throughout the latter half of 2023, rumours have been swirling by fans whether Halle was expecting a child, after fans alleged that they had evidence to support this.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years. Picture: Getty

When asked if he had a daughter, DDG quipped, "No," and spoke about fan theorising over Halle: "I don't know why people are so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Bro, mind your business."

He continued: "Go outside. Touch some grass. Do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. I genuinely don't understand why do y'all be so invested in people that don't know you."

DDG then asked his fans to focus on themselves and not create narratives around celebrities, urging them to go into the new year with a new mindset.

DDG and Halle Bailey seen over the festive season. Picture: Getty

A newborn baby can be heard crying on DDG's Christmas vlog, prompting more speculation that Halle Bailey had his child. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NQNp8gLpFD — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 27, 2023

"Whatever is going on in my life or her life is not going to change yours," he stated. "Let's focus on ourselves [in] 2024. Let's try to lock in ourselves, not other people. Please, mind your business."

DDG is most likely referencing viral tweets that surfaced over the holidays suggesting he and Halle Bailey welcomed a baby following months of pregnancy rumours.

Rumours that Halle is pregnant began in August 2023 when she made an appearance in one of boyfriend DDG's livestreams. The following month, fans theorised that Halle was hiding a bump by wearing a flowy dress to the MTV VMAs.

