Chloe Bailey appears to respond to Halle Bailey 'pregnancy' rumours

Chloe Bailey defends Halle on Instagram live

By Capital XTRA

Halle's sister has spoken out following a rumour suggested that 'The Little Mermaid' star is pregnant.

Chloe Bailey has responded to rumours circulating around social media suggesting that her younger sister Halle is pregnant.

Halle's older sister is fiercely protective of her 'The Little Mermaid' actress sibling, and took to Instagram live to set the record straight.

It is unclear about how the rumour started, however there has been lots of talk on Twitter over Halle's unconfirmed news.

Chloe and Halle Bailey have a very close sisterly bond. Picture: Getty