Kids are reacting to Halle Bailey's Ariel in The Little Mermaid trailer & it's making us emotional

Kids have been reacting to seeing Halle Bailey on screen in a remake of The Little Mermaid, which is released next year.

The first look trailer for Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid has just dropped, and kids have been reacting in the most adorable way to it.

Halle, 22, who is one half of the sister singing duo Chloe X Halle, stars as the iconic Disney princess in the upcoming live action-remake of the film.

A trailer was released this week, teasing a snippet of Halle's version of the song 'Part Of Your World', and various videos of black children reacting to seeing Halle on screen has left people feeling emotional from seeing the representation on screen.

Halle Bailey plays princess Ariel in the upcoming film. Picture: Getty Images

Some videos have gone viral on sites like TikTok and Twitter and are reaching millions of views of children reacting to seeing a princess on screen who looks like them.

One video with the caption "That's why representation matters!" has pulled on people's heartstrings and shows two young girls visibly ecstatic at the trailer, and another shows a three-year-old saying: "I think she's brown! Brown Ariel is cute."

Halle was announced as Ariel in 2019, and director Rob Marshall spoke about her casting: "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role."

Despite the film's release in May 2023, fans are already talking about Halle's role as Ariel, and are eager to see the full cut.

One fan said: "omg she looks and sounds so beautiful", and another said "I’ve waited over 30 years to see a mermaid who looks like me. I literally cried thinking about the kids of color who will get to grow up and see themselves in her!"

One thing is for sure, the trailer has got everyone talking and anticipated for the film to be released next year.