Chloe x Halle 'Ungodly Hour' lyrics meaning explained

Chloe x Halle 'Ungodly Hour' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Chloe x Halle's song 'Ungodly Hour' and what do they mean?

Chloe x Halle dropped their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, during the summer of 2020 and it quickly became one of quarantine's most beloved soundtracks.

The album's title track, 'Ungodly Hour', is one of the most streamed songs from the record. The sisters recruited production duo Disclosure, consisting of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence, who tweeted about the recording experience on the day of the album's release.

"Last year, we spent a day writing a song with the super talented, always lovely @chloexhalle. They had this phrase in their minds ‘The Ungodly Hour’ & together we built it into a song, which became the title track of their new album. It’s out today!"

But what is the real meaning of the lyrics to 'Ungodly Hour'?

Well, the ethereal-sounding song is about loving someone at their worst, as Chloe told Teen Vogue, “I forgot what I was watching, but I heard the phrase ‘ungodly hour’ and wrote it in my notes.

"[It] kind of stuck out to all of us, and we were like, ‘What can you say with this?’ We all came up with this sentence: ‘Love me at the ungodly hour,’ which means love me when I'm at my worst; love me when I'm not all dolled up and made up.

"Love me when all my insecurities are out on the table."

You know that I, I heard it all before / You're hesitant, but you could give me more / I know you like to play those silly games / When you're done, call my name - The girls are saying they're looking for commitment, rather than someone flaky who's going to try and mess them around.

When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me) / When you decide you need someone (Call up on me) / When you don't have to think about it - The girls are informing their romantic interest that when they feel ready, they should come over.

Love me at the ungodly hour - The phrase 'ungodly hour' can mean a time of day when most people are in bed, i.e. the middle of the night. In a more figurative way, it can also refer to a person being in their most vulnerable and raw state.

Check out the full lyrics to 'Ungodly Hour' by Chloe x Halle below:

[Verse 1]

Hit me with your eyes

I never seen that kind of view

You walkin' over here

The way that it went down, that's when I knew

We be talkin' all night

But I can tell you need to work on you, you, you

Like you, you, you, like you

Like you, mmm

You be playin' sweet

But, baby, don't you know that talk is cheap

Can't fool me

I wish that you could back it up for me, me, me

Like me, me, me, like me



[Pre-Chorus]

You know that I, I heard it all before

You're hesitant, but you could give me more

I know you like to play those silly games

When you're done, call my name



[Chorus]

When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me)

When you decide you need someone (Call up on me)

When you don't have to think about it

Love me at the ungodly hour

When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me)

When you decide you need someone (Call up on me)

When you don't have to think about it

Love me at the ungodly hour



[Verse 2]

I don't have the time

To teach you how to love all over again

And let me ask you this

Are you givin' all that you could give?

Once you get it right

Baby, just know I want you here, come here

Right here



[Pre-Chorus]

You know that I, I heard it all before

You're hesitant, but you could give me more

I know you like to play those silly games

When you're done, call my name



[Chorus]

When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me)

When you decide you need someone (Call up on me)

When you don't have to think about it

Love me at the ungodly hour

When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me)

When you decide you need someone (Oh, call up on me)

When you don't have to think about it

Love me at the ungodly hour



[Bridge]

Love me

Love me, love me, love me, love me

Love me

Love me, love me, love me, love me (Ah)

Love me (Ah)

Love me, love me, love me, love me (Ah, ah)

Love me (Ah)

Love me, love me, love me, love me

Ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah

Won't you love me?



[Chorus]

When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me, babe)

When you decide you need someone (Call up on me, baby boy)

When you don't have to think about it

Love me at the ungodly hour

When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me)

When you decide you need someone (Call up on me)

When you don't have to think about it

Love me at the ungodly hour

When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me)

When you decide you need someone (Call up on me)

When you don't have to think about it

Love me at the ungodly hour

When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me)

When you decide you need someone (Call up on me)

When you don't have to think about it

Love me at the ungodly hour



[Outro]

Yeah, baby, baby

Won't you love me? Won't you love me?

Won't you hold me? Won't you?

Love me at the ungodly hour

Yeah

Love me at the ungodly hour

Won't you love me?

Won't you love me, love me, love me, love me?

(Love me at the ungodly hour)