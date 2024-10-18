Nick Cannon opens up about raising twins, 13, with Mariah Carey

By Anna Suffolk

Television personality Nick Cannon has opened up about why it is 'horrifying' raising his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with singer Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon has been getting candid about raising his eldest two children, teenage twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with singer Mariah Carey.

The television personality has ten other children with five other women, but has opened up about being a dad to teenagers, and how he is dealing with that.

He joked that being a father to 13-year-olds is 'horrifying' and how teenage life is a far cry away from raising his other kids.

During an appearance on TV show The Talk, Nick, 44, shared his thoughts on parenting teenagers.

"It's "horrifying" he joked, before explaining: "I can actually handle my son [Moroccan], because he is so much like me and we have a lot of [things in common], but my daughter [Monroe]..."

He went on to share how she loves makeup and often ends up "taking two hours in the bathroom."

Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!! God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind , intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed! Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you… pic.twitter.com/yLj4fbPZcF — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) May 1, 2024

"I'm like, 'What are you doing there?'" he laughed, adding: "It is scary because I'm just watching her evolve into this young woman and I mean, I can't stop it, but it's happening," and that she "lives" in Sephora.

Monroe and Moroccan, who are nicknamed Roe and Roc, were born to Mariah Carey and Cannon in 2011, and turned 13 in May this year.

Cannon paid tribute to his first-born kids in a birthday post, saying "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"