Nick Cannon opens up about raising twins, 13, with Mariah Carey

18 October 2024, 16:42

Nick Cannon opens up about raising twins, 13, with Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon opens up about raising twins, 13, with Mariah Carey. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Television personality Nick Cannon has opened up about why it is 'horrifying' raising his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with singer Mariah Carey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Cannon has been getting candid about raising his eldest two children, teenage twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with singer Mariah Carey.

The television personality has ten other children with five other women, but has opened up about being a dad to teenagers, and how he is dealing with that.

He joked that being a father to 13-year-olds is 'horrifying' and how teenage life is a far cry away from raising his other kids.

Monroe Cannon, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and Moroccan Scott Cannon pictured in 2018.
Monroe Cannon, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and Moroccan Scott Cannon pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty

During an appearance on TV show The Talk, Nick, 44, shared his thoughts on parenting teenagers.

"It's "horrifying" he joked, before explaining: "I can actually handle my son [Moroccan], because he is so much like me and we have a lot of [things in common], but my daughter [Monroe]..."

He went on to share how she loves makeup and often ends up "taking two hours in the bathroom."

"I'm like, 'What are you doing there?'" he laughed, adding: "It is scary because I'm just watching her evolve into this young woman and I mean, I can't stop it, but it's happening," and that she "lives" in Sephora.

Monroe and Moroccan, who are nicknamed Roe and Roc, were born to Mariah Carey and Cannon in 2011, and turned 13 in May this year.

Cannon paid tribute to his first-born kids in a birthday post, saying "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"

Nick Cannon with his two eldest children, Moroccan and Monroe.
Nick Cannon with his two eldest children, Moroccan and Monroe. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake & Jennifer Lopez 'rekindling' romance following Ben Affleck Divorce

Drake & Jennifer Lopez 'rekindling' romance following Ben Affleck Divorce

Maya Jama slams rumours on Stormzy split amid new relationship with Victoria Monet

Maya Jama slams rumours on Stormzy split amid new relationship with Victoria Monet

Best podcasts to listen to during Black History Month 2024

Best podcasts to listen to during Black History Month 2024

Victoria Monet Dating History: From Stormzy to ex-boyfriend John Gaines

Victoria Monet Dating History: From Stormzy to ex-boyfriend John Gaines

Trending

Liam Payne tributes pour in from Ty Dolla Sign, Juicy J and more amid death aged 31

Liam Payne tributes pour in from Ty Dolla Sign, Juicy J and more amid death aged 31

How to watch back the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in the UK

How to watch back the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in the UK

PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date

PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date

Halle Bailey teases breakup song following split from DDG

Halle Bailey teases breakup song following split from DDG

What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet

What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working