Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more
9 July 2021, 15:56
Here's everything you need to know about Nick Cannon's seven children.
Nick Cannon has hit headlines for his growing family tree, with the rapper and media personality having seven children.
Nick Cannon's rumoured girlfriend Alyssa Scott gives birth to his seventh child
Here's everything you need to know about Nick Cannon's family.
-
How many kids does Nick Cannon have?
Nick Cannon has seven children.
-
What are the names of Nick Cannon's kids?
Monroe Cannon is Nick’s first daughter; her name is said to be inspired by Marilyn Monroe, who is her mothers inspiration.
Moroccan is Nick’s first son and Monroe’s twin.
The name is said to have been inspired by the Moroccan decor in the apartment where Nick proposed the twins mother.
Nick's third child is named Golden Sagon Cannon.
Nick's fourth child is a daughter named Powerful Queen Cannon.
Zion Mixolydian Cannon is nick's fifth child and one-half of Cannon's second pair of twins.
Zillion Heir Cannon is Nick Cannon’s sixth child. He is named "Zilly" for short.
Nick's seventh and most recent child is a boy named Zen. S Cannon.
-
How old are Nick Cannon's kids?
Nick's older children are 10 years old (Monroe and Moroccan) and 4 years old (Golden) - respectively.
Meanwhile - Powerful, Zion, Zillion and Zen are all younger than one year old.
-
When are Nick Cannon's kids birthdays?
Oldest twins Monroe and Moroccan were born on April 30, 2011-whilst Golden's birthday is on February 21, 2017.
Cannon's second daughter, Powerful Queen, was born in December, 2020.
Twins, Zion and Zillion were bon on June 16, 2021 whilst their sibling was born only days later on June 23, 2021.
-
Who are Nick Cannon's kids mothers?
Mariah Carey is the mother of Nick's first set of twins. The pair were married to from 2008-2016.
Brittany Bell, is Nick's ex girlfriend and the mother of Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen.
DJ, Abby de la Rosa is the mother of twins Zion and Zillion.
Finally, the stars rumoured girlfriend Alyssa Scott is the mother Cannon's seventh child, Zen.