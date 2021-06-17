Nick Cannon welcomes twin boys with Abby De La Rosa while expecting seventh child

Nick Cannon has welcomed twin boys. Picture: Getty

The TV host has welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa, whilst expecting his seventh child with another woman.

Wild 'n Out star Nick Cannon has welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also expecting his seventh child, with another woman.

The rapper and television presenter has welcomed his twin sons, 'Zion Mixolydian Cannon' and 'ZIllion Heir Cannon', with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Abby has taken to Instagram to share a cute video with her newborn baby boy's. She is seen glowing in the video, wearing a white robe and head wrap whilst sat in a hospital bed, rocking the twins.

The post is captioned: "JUNE 14TH, 2021. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys".

The new mother of two also shared an adorable picture of the babies hands, captioned with their names - 'Zion' & Zilly'.

In a now deleted Instagram post from December, the DJ revealed she was pregnant by speaking about their ‘miracle babies’ alongside sweet clips and photos with Cannon from their desert maternity photoshoot.

The full caption, dedicated to their sons, read:

‘Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. ‘I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.'

'I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.’

Abby shared a cute picture of the twins' hands. Picture: Instagram

The 'Masked Singer' host also shares two children, 'Golden Sagon' and 'Powerful Queen' with model Brittany Bell.

He is also said to be expecting his seventh child with model Alyssa Scott. Scott seemingly confirmed that Cannon is the father to her child In a now-deleted Instagram photo of her bump, which she captioned: ‘Zen S. Cannon'.

She also alluded to him being the father in the comments, where on Instagram user asking: ‘Where’s @nickcannon he don’t miss a photo shoot,’ to which the model responded: ‘We are keeping those for us.’

Nick Cannon is expecting his seventh child. Picture: Getty

Zion and Zillian are Cannon's second of twins. He also shares twin girls 'Monroe' and 'Moroccon' with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.