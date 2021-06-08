Mariah Carey and Jay-Z 'explosive' Roc Nation feud explained

What were the claims about Mariah Carey's beef with Jay-Z?

Over the weekend, reports claimed that Mariah Carey and Jay-Z that the pair parted ways after a ‘blazing row’.

A source from The Sun claimed that their feud was sparked during a meeting about the future of Mariah's career, which allegedly caused her to walk away from the label.

In 2017, Mariah Carey signed with the Roc Nation record label, which Jay founded in 2008. Picture: Getty

The alleged feud comes three and a half years after the 'Heartbreaker' singer signed a deal to have her career managed by the firm that Jay-Z owns and runs.

A source close to the situation said: “Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all."

"She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation".

The source continued: “She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years."

"But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse."

Mariah Carey has responded to claims that her and Jay-Z had an 'explosive' feud. Picture: Getty

However, Metro later reported that a. source claimed that the departure was ‘amicable’, with the pair being on ‘great terms’.