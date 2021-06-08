Mariah Carey and Jay-Z 'explosive' Roc Nation feud explained

8 June 2021, 17:13

Mariah Carey and Jay-Z 'explosive' feud explained
Mariah Carey and Jay-Z 'explosive' feud explained. Picture: Getty

What happened between Mariah Carey & Jay-Z? Do they have beef?

Mariah Carey has responded to claims that she had an 'explosive' feud with Jay-Z, leading to her leaving his record label Roc Nation.

But what happened in the lead up to her response? Here's what we know about the pairs supposed feud.

  1. What were the claims about Mariah Carey's beef with Jay-Z?

    Over the weekend, reports claimed that Mariah Carey and Jay-Z that the pair parted ways after a ‘blazing row’.

    A source from The Sun claimed that their feud was sparked during a meeting about the future of Mariah's career, which allegedly caused her to walk away from the label.

    In 2017, Mariah Carey signed with the Roc Nation record label, which Jay founded in 2008.
    In 2017, Mariah Carey signed with the Roc Nation record label, which Jay founded in 2008. Picture: Getty

    The alleged feud comes three and a half years after the 'Heartbreaker' singer signed a deal to have her career managed by the firm that Jay-Z owns and runs.

    A source close to the situation said: “Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all."

    "She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation".

    The source continued: “She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years."

    "But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse."

    Mariah Carey has responded to claims that her and Jay-Z had an 'explosive' feud.
    Mariah Carey has responded to claims that her and Jay-Z had an 'explosive' feud. Picture: Getty

    However, Metro later reported that a. source claimed that the departure was ‘amicable’, with the pair being on ‘great terms’.

  2. What has Mariah Carey said about the Jay-Z beef rumours?

    On Monday (Jun 7) Mariah Carey shut down rumours that she had an 'explosive' feud with Jay-Z.

    The hitmaker, 51, took to her Instagram to address the claims.

    Posting a snippet of Jay Z’s verse on the remix of her hit single, Heartbreaker, the music icon made it clear it’s all love between herself and Hov.

    '‘The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song “Heartbreaker”!!,’ she captioned the clip.

    ‘To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****!”‘ the star added.

    It has been reported that Mariah is now represented by Range where her former Roc Nation manager is a Managing Partner. 

