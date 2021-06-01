Jay-Z fans react to controversial Kardashian lyric on new DMX song

1 June 2021, 12:42

Jay-Z fans react to controversial Kardashian lyric on new DMX song.
Jay-Z fans react to controversial Kardashian lyric on new DMX song. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Fans have mixed reactions as Jay-Z shades Kardashians in his feature on DMX posthumous album Exodus.

Jay-Z has raised a few eyebrows with his feature on 'Bath Salts', a track on DMX's posthumous album Exodus.

On the song, the rapper can be heard spitting, 'Come be my Kardashian, queen of the come up,' referring to the Kardashian sisters - Kourtney, Kim and Khloe - and their rise to fame.

Hov's alleged conflict with the famous family is said to have impacted his relationship with former friend Kanye West, who is currently divorcing Kim Kardashian.

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL
Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL. Picture: Getty
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16. Picture: Getty

Jay and his wife Beyoncé were rumoured to have cut ties with the ex-couple and hit headlines for skipping their opulent wedding in 2014.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their mixed opinions on the bar, with many wondering whether the lyric was a diss or not. One fan wrote, "Did Jay Z say Come be my kardashian on bath salts track."

Another commented, 'nothing at all wrong with that line, look at Kim's history - Jay-Z spoke nothing but facts,' while another accused the rapper of "sending shots".

At the time of writing, the Kardashian family are yet to respond to the lyric.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after almost six years of marriage. Both parties cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and agreed to joint custody of their children with no need for spousal support.

The former couple share four children; daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

